Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanmay Agarwal’s century powers Hyderabad to 290/1 against Pondicherry on Day 1

Hyderabad’s seasoned opener Tanmay Agarwal scored his 14th Ranji century (152 batting, 275b, 13x4, 1x6) in his 62nd match, helping the home team score an impressive 290 for one at the close of play on day one of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite group match against Pondicherry at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

After two consecutive losses this season, the top-order of Hyderabad finally got its act together.

Initially, Tanmay preferred mostly to take singles and give strike to the more, free-stroking youngster Abhirath Reddy (68, 93b, 10x4) at the other end when the latter was really enterprising with some brilliant strokes on either side of the wicket, with the cover drive off pace and spin being a treat to watch.

A 111-run stand for the first wicket in 30.5 overs was just how Hyderabad would have hoped to start the day against a Pondicherry bowling attack which struggled for two reasons - first, there was nothing in the pitch either for the pacers or the spinners and then because of poor catching with Tanmay himself being the beneficiary - first dropped by wicketkeeper of off-spinner Satish Jangir when he was on 42 and then again thrice on 68, 95 and 127.

And, compounding the misery of Pondicherry, as the innings progressed, Tanmay changed gears and came up with some of his trademark strokes. The opener played the pull stroke to near perfection repeatedly and once when he stepped out to loft left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi he clearly meant business.

However, Abhirath who really looked good for a big knock after being well set, poked at a harmless ball from Udeshi on off-stump only to give a simple catch to the slip fielder.

Then, the other most experienced batter Rohit Rayudu joined Tanmay and the two strung together an unbroken 179-run stand for the second wicket off 356 balls to ensure that the day belonged to Hyderabad with the former (62 batting, 174b, 6x4) being more determined to stay put, cutting down on all risks to the delight of his team.