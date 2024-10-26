MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ayush Pandey’s maiden century hands Chhattisgarh strong start against Tamil Nadu

Having scored two half-centuries in the previous two matches, the left-hander kept his focus and converted his start this time on a belter of a surface for batting. 

Published : Oct 26, 2024 19:18 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Chhattisgarh batter Ayush Pandey plays a shot, who scored 124 runs against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match.
Chhattisgarh batter Ayush Pandey plays a shot, who scored 124 runs against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

Chhattisgarh batter Ayush Pandey plays a shot, who scored 124 runs against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/ THE HINDU

Opener Ayush Pandey (124, 184b, 19x4) struck an impressive maiden First-Class century, propelling Chhattisgarh to a strong 293 for two against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the third-round Ranji Trophy clash at Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Saturday.

Having scored two half-centuries in the previous two matches, the left-hander kept his focus and converted his start this time on a belter of a surface for batting. 

Ayush and his partner Rishabh Tiwari (46) set the tone for the day by stitching a 124-run opening wicket partnership after Chhattisgarh opted to bat first.

The 21-year-old had a reprieve on 22 when he edged Vijay Shankar to first slip, where Shahrukh Khan dropped a regulation catch. From there on, the diminutive batter was hardly troubled, playing some authoritative cover drives. 

He then never allowed the two left-arm spinners—S. Ajith Ram and M. Siddharth—to settle in by stepping down and lofting them down the ground.

ALSO READ | Suryansh Shedge’s 99 rescues Mumbai against host Tripura on Day 1

In one over, he hit Shahrukh for two fours, the second of which took him past his half-century. 

At the other end, Rishabh was soon emboldened to attack the tweakers, hitting a couple of maximums off Pradosh Ranjan Paul. The host got a breakthrough at the stroke of lunch when Mohammed had Rishabh caught behind, thanks to a one-handed stunner by skipper N. Jagadeesan while diving to his left.

Post lunch, Ayush pressed on the accelerator, hitting Mohammed to the ropes four times in quick succession, and reached his milestone with panache, driving the pacer majestically through covers.

Later, Anuj Tiwari (68 batting) and Sanjeet Desai (52 batting) feasted on some ordinary bowling during their unbroken 95-run association.

Though there was hardly any help for the bowlers off the surface, the Tamil Nadu attack was guilty of giving away too many boundaries and not being disciplined enough at times. Having taken the second new ball, the home team will want to make early in-roads on day two or could be staring at another long day in the park.

Bried Score:
Chhattisgarh (1st innings): Total (for two wickets in 90 overs): 293 (Ayush Pandey 124, Rishabh Tiwari 46, Anuj Tiwari batting 68, Sanjeet Desai batting 52; Mohammed 1/40, Ajith Ram 1/73)

