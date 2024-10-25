MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai hunts for win on the road against spirited Tripura without key first-team stars

With Mumbai sitting fourth in the standings with six points, it will be keener for a result against second-placed Tripura, which the 42-time champion beat by 10 wickets when the two last met.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 19:27 IST , Agartala - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, comes into the match without a host of its stars, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer.
Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, comes into the match without a host of its stars, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, comes into the match without a host of its stars, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

After a chastening defeat to Baroda, followed by a morale-boosting triumph in the State derby against Maharashtra, defending champion Mumbai will have to contend with the absence of a host of its stars as it takes on a spirited Tripura at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium here from Saturday.

Prithvi Shaw (omitted), Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer (personal reasons), and all-rounder Tanush Kotian (India ‘A’ duty) will miss the Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy encounter, while Musheer Khan continues his recovery from a neck injury he sustained in a car accident last month.

Mumbai called up Akhil Herwadkar, who will vie for the opener’s spot with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, alongside the prodigious talent of 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who is coming off a 176-run marathon knock.

ALSO READ: Depleted Bengal gears up for Kerala test as rain threat looms

Kotian could be replaced by left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari, who last played a First-Class match in 2018, though off-spinner Himanshu Singh is a like-for-like option.

Meanwhile, Siddhesh Lad and Suryansh Shedge will likely be tasked with filling the large shoes of the Shreyas-Suryakumar duo, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane will be keen on converting starts.

Though Mumbai largely banks on its homegrown talent, a troika of ‘guest’ players will lead Tripura’s challenge at home. Skipper Mandeep Singh, Jiwanjot Singh and Srinivas Sharath lend stability to the host’s batting unit, even as seam-bowling all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh, coming off an 11-wicket haul and a 60-run knock in Tripura’s innings-win over Meghalaya, will be a match for Shardul Thakur.

There will be an interesting family subplot too as the 27-year-old southpaw Tejasvi Jaiswal would want to replicate his younger sibling Yashasvi’s heroics after scoring 13 on debut for Tripura at No. 3.

ALSO READ: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home

The season’s first contest at this venue was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain, but clear blue skies on match eve signalled a repeat was unlikely.

With Mumbai sitting fourth in the standings with six points, it will be keener for a result against second-placed Tripura, which the 42-time champion beat by 10 wickets when the two last met.

Related Topics

Mumbai /

Tripura /

Ajinkya Rahane /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A 95/0 (11 overs); Akbari, Atal put Afghanistan in command
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 0-1 BFC; Pereyra Diaz scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Tamil Thalaivas up against Patna Pirates; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai hunts for win on the road against spirited Tripura without key first-team stars
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Kholood updates, Saudi Pro League: OKH vs NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo in action, Score, 8:35 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai hunts for win on the road against spirited Tripura without key first-team stars
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Depleted Bengal gears up for Kerala test as rain threat looms
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka looks to breeze past Bihar in David vs Goliath battle
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A 95/0 (11 overs); Akbari, Atal put Afghanistan in command
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 0-1 BFC; Pereyra Diaz scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Tamil Thalaivas up against Patna Pirates; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai hunts for win on the road against spirited Tripura without key first-team stars
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Kholood updates, Saudi Pro League: OKH vs NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo in action, Score, 8:35 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment