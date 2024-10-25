MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Depleted Bengal gears up for Kerala test as rain threat looms

CAB, which shifted the Kerala match out of Kalyani, requested the BCCI to defer the duel because of the cyclone threat, but it was in vain.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 19:15 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Sudip Gharami will be one of Bengal’s key batters in the absence of some big names..
Sudip Gharami will be one of Bengal’s key batters in the absence of some big names.. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

Sudip Gharami will be one of Bengal’s key batters in the absence of some big names.. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SANDEEP SAXENA

Incessant rain due to the impact of Cyclone Dana has put a question mark over the Ranji Trophy Group-C fixture between Bengal and Kerala, scheduled to start at the Jadavpur University ground here on Saturday.

Both teams settled for one point apiece in their respective matches in the previous round. While play could not be possible in the Bengal’s engagement against Bihar due to a wet outfield at Kalyani, Kerala’s first innings could not be completed in its rain-affected match against Karnataka at Alur.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which shifted the Kerala match out of Kalyani, requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to defer the duel because of the cyclone threat, but it was in vain.

After losing a golden opportunity to grab some valuable points against underdog Bihar, a depleted Bengal – which is on four points – is in a quandary as four of its prominent players, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abishek Porel, will not be available due to National duty.

ALSO READ: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh

Seamer Ishan Porel and wicketkeeper-batter Shakir Habib Gandhi have been picked as replacements and should be hopeful of making it to the playing XI.

The Bengal batting will depend on Sudip Chatterjee and Sudip Gharami, captain Anustup Majumdar and Wriddhiman Saha.

Suraj Jaiswal and Mohammed Kaif will spearhead the bowling attack. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed will provide much-needed balance.

Even without Sanju Samson, Kerala, which practised indoors on Friday, will rely on its top batters Rohan Kunnumal, Sachin Baby, Baba Aparajith, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena.

Basil Thampi and spinners Aditya Sarwate and Saxena will shoulder the responsibility in the bowling department of the touring team, which has collected seven points.

“It’s an unfortunate situation to have rains around this time. Without Bengal’s stalwarts, we should be able to break through,” said Kerala coach Amay Khurasiya.

Related Topics

Bengal /

Kerala /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Kholood vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo in action, OKH vs NAS, Score, 8:35 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan Sporting aims to regain momentum against struggling Hyderabad FC
    PTI
  3. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A opts to bat against IND-A; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Depleted Bengal gears up for Kerala test as rain threat looms
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 25: Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to feature 24 countries
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Depleted Bengal gears up for Kerala test as rain threat looms
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka looks to breeze past Bihar in David vs Goliath battle
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Kholood vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo in action, OKH vs NAS, Score, 8:35 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan Sporting aims to regain momentum against struggling Hyderabad FC
    PTI
  3. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A opts to bat against IND-A; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Depleted Bengal gears up for Kerala test as rain threat looms
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 25: Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to feature 24 countries
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment