The third round of the 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy will take place between October 26 and 29.
With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the second round.
Defending champions Mumbai, which got its season underway with a big win over Maharashtra in the second round, will take on Tripura away from home.
Here’s where you can watch all the action of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 3 matches:
Ranji Trophy Round 3 LIVE streaming info
When to watch Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches?
Where to watch Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches?
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 226/7, trails England by 40 runs; Shakeel nears century
- IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington removes Rachin, New Zealand loses third wicket; India bowled out for 156
- Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?
- Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 3: Full list of matches, timings, venues
- Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE