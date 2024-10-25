Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?

The third round of the 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy will take place between October 26 and 29.

With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the second round.

Defending champions Mumbai, which got its season underway with a big win over Maharashtra in the second round, will take on Tripura away from home.

Here’s where you can watch all the action of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 3 matches: