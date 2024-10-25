MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 3: Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE telecast and streaming information for the matches.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 14:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre in action during the second round of Ranji Trophy.
Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre in action during the second round of Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre in action during the second round of Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The third round of the 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy will take place between October 26 and 29.

With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the second round.

Defending champions Mumbai, which got its season underway with a big win over Maharashtra in the second round, will take on Tripura away from home.

Here’s where you can watch all the action of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 3 matches:

Ranji Trophy Round 3 LIVE streaming info
When to watch Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches?
The match between Mumbai and Tripura, is scheduled to commence at 8:45 am IST. Four other matches will start at 9 AM, while the other 14 matches will kick off at 9:30 am IST on Saturday, October 26.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches?
The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from this round.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Mumbai /

Delhi /

Bengal /

Saurashtra /

Vidarbha /

Baroda /

Karnataka /

Madhya Pradesh /

Uttar Pradesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 226/7, trails England by 40 runs; Shakeel nears century
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington removes Rachin, New Zealand loses third wicket; India bowled out for 156
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 3: Full list of matches, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bihar prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi available for selection against Karnataka
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Navdeep Saini after India A selection: Knowing Australian pitches a plus point
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala match shifted due to possibility of cyclone and rain
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Got the match till the very end but could not finish it off, says Andhra’s Lalith after one-wicket loss to Gujarat
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 226/7, trails England by 40 runs; Shakeel nears century
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington removes Rachin, New Zealand loses third wicket; India bowled out for 156
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 3: Full list of matches, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment