MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury

Netherlands international Simons, who is on loan from Paris St Germain, was substituted after a collision with Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 14:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons receives medical attention and is substituted after sustaining an injury.
RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons receives medical attention and is substituted after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons receives medical attention and is substituted after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons will be out for several weeks after suffering a ligament injury in his left ankle during Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, the Bundesliga side said.

Netherlands international Simons, who is on loan from Paris St Germain, was substituted after a collision with Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson.

“A decision on how to treat the injury is yet to be made,” Leipzig said on Thursday.

READ | Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface involved in car crash

The 21-year-old, who has earned 24 caps for Netherlands, started in all four of their Nations League matches in September and October.

The Netherlands, second in Group A3 with five points, will face Hungary and Bosnia next month in a bid to make the quarterfinals.

Related Topics

Xavi Simons /

RB Leipzig /

Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 3: Full list of matches, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington removes Rachin, New Zealand loses third wicket; India bowled out for 156
    Team Sportstar
  3. Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
  4. After 20 years at the top of chess, Magnus Carlsen is making his next move
    AP
  5. IPL mega auction: What are the pros and cons of various Retention-RTM combinations the teams could use?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bochum fires coach after 8 games in charge and no wins
    AP
  3. Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface involved in car crash
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga: Kane bags hat-trick as Bayern thumps Stuttgart 4-0
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Florian Wirtz returns to help Bayer Leverkusen beat in-form Frankfurt 2-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 3: Full list of matches, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Washington removes Rachin, New Zealand loses third wicket; India bowled out for 156
    Team Sportstar
  3. Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
  4. After 20 years at the top of chess, Magnus Carlsen is making his next move
    AP
  5. IPL mega auction: What are the pros and cons of various Retention-RTM combinations the teams could use?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment