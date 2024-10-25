IPL mega auction: What are the pros and cons of various Retention-RTM combinations the teams could use?

The 2025 IPL mega auction retention rules will push the 10 teams into a strategic scramble. Under the new rules, franchises can retain up to six players using a combination of retentions and Right to Match (RTM) options. This can include up to five capped players, both Indian and overseas, and up to two uncapped players.

There’s no cap on the number of overseas players, meaning a team could retain all five capped players from abroad. The key will lie in how teams balance their retention and RTM strategies. Here are the pros and cons of these variations:

All In

Combinations - Six retentions, zero RTMs; Five retentions, one RTM

Pros: This strategy allows a team to retain its core, ensuring stability. It’s ideal for teams with indispensable players who would likely command more than the retention price slab in the auction.

Cons: It could lead to a top-heavy team structure, forcing the franchise to rely on lower-cost options to fill the rest of the squad, given the reduced auction budget.

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma during an IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrises Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Ideal for -This strategy would work well for teams like Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which boast some of the most in-demand T20 players in the world, including Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Middle Ground

Combinations - Four retentions, two RTMs; Three retentions, three RTM; Two retentions, four RTMs

Pros - The middle-ground strategy allows teams to retain a few key players while maintaining enough budget to enter the auction competitively, along with a few RTM cards to utilise.

Cons - Leaning on the RTM cards could be a risky strategy as the dynamic nature of the auction could result in a team failing to hold onto the players.

MS Dhoni during an IPL 2024 match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu

Ideal for - Teams like Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans could go into the auction with a middle-ground combination, allowing them to retain icon players like Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, while also offering them a chance to restructure their teams.

Operation Rebuild

Combinations - One Retention, five RTMs; Zero retention, six RTM

Pros - A huge purse going into the auction. A chance to get the best player from the pool and an opportunity to build a brand new team.

Cons - This strategy would inevitably result in a lack of continuity and sustainability of team identity.

Punjab Kings’ co-owner and actress Preity Zinta meets fans during an IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Ideal for - Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants can probably renew their title prospects with this strategy.