MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL mega auction: What are the pros and cons of various Retention-RTM combinations the teams could use?

The RTM-retention combinations teams adopt in the IPL 2025 auction could be the key differentiator. Here are the pros and cons of these variations.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 14:16 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian Premier League trophy in display during the 2022 Player Auction.
The Indian Premier League trophy in display during the 2022 Player Auction. | Photo Credit: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

The Indian Premier League trophy in display during the 2022 Player Auction. | Photo Credit: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS

The 2025 IPL mega auction retention rules will push the 10 teams into a strategic scramble. Under the new rules, franchises can retain up to six players using a combination of retentions and Right to Match (RTM) options. This can include up to five capped players, both Indian and overseas, and up to two uncapped players.

There’s no cap on the number of overseas players, meaning a team could retain all five capped players from abroad. The key will lie in how teams balance their retention and RTM strategies. Here are the pros and cons of these variations:

All In

Combinations - Six retentions, zero RTMs; Five retentions, one RTM

Pros: This strategy allows a team to retain its core, ensuring stability. It’s ideal for teams with indispensable players who would likely command more than the retention price slab in the auction.

Cons: It could lead to a top-heavy team structure, forcing the franchise to rely on lower-cost options to fill the rest of the squad, given the reduced auction budget.

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma during an IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrises Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma during an IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrises Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma during an IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrises Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Ideal for -This strategy would work well for teams like Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which boast some of the most in-demand T20 players in the world, including Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Middle Ground

Combinations - Four retentions, two RTMs; Three retentions, three RTM; Two retentions, four RTMs

Pros - The middle-ground strategy allows teams to retain a few key players while maintaining enough budget to enter the auction competitively, along with a few RTM cards to utilise.

Cons - Leaning on the RTM cards could be a risky strategy as the dynamic nature of the auction could result in a team failing to hold onto the players.

MS Dhoni during an IPL 2024 match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings.
MS Dhoni during an IPL 2024 match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu
lightbox-info

MS Dhoni during an IPL 2024 match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu

Ideal for - Teams like Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans could go into the auction with a middle-ground combination, allowing them to retain icon players like Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, while also offering them a chance to restructure their teams.

Operation Rebuild

Combinations - One Retention, five RTMs; Zero retention, six RTM

Pros - A huge purse going into the auction. A chance to get the best player from the pool and an opportunity to build a brand new team.

Cons - This strategy would inevitably result in a lack of continuity and sustainability of team identity.

Punjab Kings’ co-owner and actress Preity Zinta meets fans during an IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals.
Punjab Kings’ co-owner and actress Preity Zinta meets fans during an IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Punjab Kings’ co-owner and actress Preity Zinta meets fans during an IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Ideal for - Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants can probably renew their title prospects with this strategy.

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

Mumbai Indians /

Chennai Super Kings /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Rajasthan Royals /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Ashwin sends Young back, New Zealand loses two wickets; India bowled out for 156
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL mega auction: What are the pros and cons of various Retention-RTM combinations the teams could use?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 193/7, trails England by 74 runs; Shakeel, Noman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Consistency vital for India to cross semifinal hurdle in big hockey events: German great Furste
    PTI
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 25: Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to feature 24 countries
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL mega auction: What are the pros and cons of various Retention-RTM combinations the teams could use?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL mega auction: Five death bowlers who should be retained
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL mega auction: Top five overseas players Indian Premier League teams can’t afford to let go
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction likely to be held in Riyadh on November 24, 25
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoints Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Ashwin sends Young back, New Zealand loses two wickets; India bowled out for 156
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL mega auction: What are the pros and cons of various Retention-RTM combinations the teams could use?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 193/7, trails England by 74 runs; Shakeel, Noman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Consistency vital for India to cross semifinal hurdle in big hockey events: German great Furste
    PTI
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 25: Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to feature 24 countries
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment