MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL mega auction: Top five overseas players IPL teams can’t afford to let go

With no cap on the number of foreigners a team can retain, here is a list of overseas players the sides cannot afford to let go ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 09:49 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head during the practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 Qualifier-2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head during the practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 Qualifier-2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head during the practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 Qualifier-2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council recently announced updated rules for player retention, allowing franchises to retain a maximum of six players. Teams that choose to retain fewer can utilise the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Retentions can include any combination of foreign and Indian players, with a cap of five capped players. Additionally, the Impact Player rule will continue, and the team purse has been increased to Rs. 120 crore, up from Rs. 100 crore last year.

Here is a list of international players the teams cannot afford to let go ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction:

FILE PHOTO: RR’s Jos Buttler during training ahead of Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.
FILE PHOTO: RR’s Jos Buttler during training ahead of Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR / The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: RR’s Jos Buttler during training ahead of Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR / The Hindu

1) Jos Buttler - Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has established himself as an IPL legend, scoring 3,582 runs at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 147.53. Despite two underwhelming seasons following his remarkable 863-run performance in 2022, Buttler remains crucial for the team with his ability to build an innings. His partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal has thrived, and the Royals will be eager to have the duo continue to excel at the top of the order next season.

FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants player Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the IPL T20 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants player Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the IPL T20 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants player Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the IPL T20 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu

2) Nicholas Pooran - Nicholas Pooran is undoubtedly one of the best T20 batters in the world today, known for his destructive finishing ability with both the West Indies and his franchise teams. With an IPL career strike rate of 162.29, he had a standout campaign for the Lucknow Super Giants last edition, scoring 499 runs at an impressive strike rate of 178.21. If he isn’t retained, Pooran could emerge as one of the most sought-after signings in the upcoming auction.

ALSO READ | Player retention rules for mega auction explained: Format, use of RTM and retention slabs

FILE PHOTO: SRH’s Travis Head in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrises Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: SRH’s Travis Head in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrises Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: SRH’s Travis Head in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrises Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

3) Travis Head - Sunrisers Hyderabad’s run to the IPL final in 2024 was fuelled by the explosive starts provided by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma during the PowerPlay. The Australian batter scored 567 runs at an impressive strike rate of 191.55. His performances for Australia across formats have also been outstanding, making him a strong candidate for retention by SRH ahead of the auction.

FILE PHOTO: Rashid Khan captain of Gujarat Titans bowls during the Tata Indian Premier League match between the Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders.
FILE PHOTO: Rashid Khan captain of Gujarat Titans bowls during the Tata Indian Premier League match between the Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Rashid Khan captain of Gujarat Titans bowls during the Tata Indian Premier League match between the Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

4) Rashid Khan - With 149 IPL wickets in 121 matches and an astonishing economy rate of 6.82, Rashid Khan has been a game-changer with the ball. His valuable lower-order contributions with the bat further enhance his value. Despite a lackluster 2024 season (10 wickets @8.40), Rashid remains a marquee player and is a strong favourite for retention ahead of the auction.

FILE PHOTO: CSK bowler Matheesha Pathirana in action during the TATA IPL T20 match between CSK vs LSG at MAC Stadium in Chennai.
FILE PHOTO: CSK bowler Matheesha Pathirana in action during the TATA IPL T20 match between CSK vs LSG at MAC Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: CSK bowler Matheesha Pathirana in action during the TATA IPL T20 match between CSK vs LSG at MAC Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/ The Hindu

5) Matheesha Pathirana - An injury-plagued campaign limited Matheesha Pathirana to just six matches in IPL 2024, significantly impacting his team’s chances of making the playoffs. Overall, the slingy pacer has taken 34 wickets in 20 matches with an economy rate of 7.88. Given the scarcity of death bowlers of his calibre, Pathirana is an invaluable asset that CSK is unlikely to release in the auction.

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 23: Indians off to good start in World Bridge Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL mega auction: Top five overseas players IPL teams can’t afford to let go
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. More contenders, bigger challenges as Indian shooters head into 2028 Olympic cycle
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IPL mega auction: Five death bowlers who should be retained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL mega auction: Five death bowlers who should be retained
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL mega auction: Top five overseas players IPL teams can’t afford to let go
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL retention rule change: Franchises to see larger deduction from auction purse
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL 2025 auction likely to be held in Riyadh on November 24, 25
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoints Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 23: Indians off to good start in World Bridge Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL mega auction: Top five overseas players IPL teams can’t afford to let go
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. More contenders, bigger challenges as Indian shooters head into 2028 Olympic cycle
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IPL mega auction: Five death bowlers who should be retained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment