IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoints Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced the return and appointment of Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach, ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Mhambrey will work along with current bowling coach Lasith Malinga.

On Sunday, Mumbai confirmed the return of Mahela Jayewardene as head coach, replacing Mark Boucher.

Mhambrey was part of the Mumbai Indians coaching team previously, with the team having won the IPL 2013, Champions League T20 (2011, 2013), a runner-up finish (2010) and two more playoffs appearances in the IPL.

Mhambrey was the bowling coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, which culminated with the T20 World Cup win earlier this year.