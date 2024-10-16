MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoints Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach

Mhambrey, who returns to Mumbai Indians, will work along with current bowling coach Lasith Malinga.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 13:40 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of former Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. (Photo by Munir uz zaman / AFP)
File image of former Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. (Photo by Munir uz zaman / AFP) | Photo Credit: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
infoIcon

File image of former Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. (Photo by Munir uz zaman / AFP) | Photo Credit: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced the return and appointment of Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach, ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Mhambrey will work along with current bowling coach Lasith Malinga.

On Sunday, Mumbai confirmed the return of Mahela Jayewardene as head coach, replacing Mark Boucher.

Mhambrey was part of the Mumbai Indians coaching team previously, with the team having won the IPL 2013, Champions League T20 (2011, 2013), a runner-up finish (2010) and two more playoffs appearances in the IPL.

Mhambrey was the bowling coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, which culminated with the T20 World Cup win earlier this year.

