IPL announced the new player retention rules ahead of the 2025 mega-auction, set to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

Who will LSG retain ahead of the mega auction?

Possible players LSG could retain ahead of IPL 2025 auction KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav*.

Lucknow Super Giants had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, finishing seventh in the points table. While several reports suggest KL Rahul may not continue as captain, there’s speculation that LSG could retain him purely for his batting abilities. Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran are also likely to be part of the franchise’s retention list.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, a consistent performer, is another player LSG would want to keep on board. Additionally, Marcus Stoinis’ all-round capabilities might once again tempt the LSG management to retain him. The team is also unlikely to part ways with express pacer Mayank Yadav, who recently earned his maiden India call-up and impressed during IPL 2024.