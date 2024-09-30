IPL announced the new player retention rules ahead of the 2025 mega-auction, set to be held later this year.
According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.
Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.
Who will LSG retain ahead of the mega auction?
Possible players LSG could retain ahead of IPL 2025 auction
Lucknow Super Giants had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, finishing seventh in the points table. While several reports suggest KL Rahul may not continue as captain, there’s speculation that LSG could retain him purely for his batting abilities. Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran are also likely to be part of the franchise’s retention list.
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, a consistent performer, is another player LSG would want to keep on board. Additionally, Marcus Stoinis’ all-round capabilities might once again tempt the LSG management to retain him. The team is also unlikely to part ways with express pacer Mayank Yadav, who recently earned his maiden India call-up and impressed during IPL 2024.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: BAN 233 all out; Bumrah picks three as Jadeja scalps 300th wicket
- IPL player retentions: Six players LSG could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
- India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja picks 300 Test wickets; seventh Indian to achieve feat
- China Open: Osaka beats Volynets to set up last-16 clash with Gauff, Sabalenka wins
- IPL player retentions: Six players DC could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE