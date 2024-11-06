 />
IPL 2025 Auction, All You Need to Know: Date, venue, registered capped and uncapped players

IPL 2025 mega auction: Here is all you need to know about the two-day event that is scheduled to be held in November in Saudi Arabia.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 16:05 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The BCCI announced the dates and venue for the IPL 2025 mega auction on Tuesday.
infoIcon

The Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed the venue and dates for the mega auction of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

The board also gave the number of players who registerd their names for the two-day event.

After the 10 franchises announced their retentions in October, they will get together for the mega auction to finalise their rosters for the upcoming edition.

Sportstar brings you all that you need to know about the IPL 2025 mega auction.

When will the IPL 2025 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25.

What is the venue for the IPL 2025 mega auction?

The venue for the IPL 2025 auction will be in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The two-day event will take place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena. Riyadh was being considered as a venue for the mega auction but the BCCI opted for Jeddah due to logistical reasons.

Will the IPL 2025 mega auction clash with India vs Australia 1st Test?

Yes, the IPL 2025 mega auction will clash with the third and fourth days of the India vs Australia 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth. However, due to the difference in time zones, the broadcast of the two will not clash.

What are the timings for the IPL 2025 mega auction?

The start time of the IPL 2025 mega auction has not been announced by the BCCI yet.

Who will be the auctioneer for the IPL 2025 mega auction?

The auctioneer for the IPL 2025 mega auction is yet to be announced. Last year, Mallika Sagar replaced Hugh Edmeades as the gavel master. Mallika has also heralded two Women’s Premier League auctions.

How many players have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction?

The IPL 2025 will include 1,574 players, including uncapped and capped players.

How many capped India players have registerd for the IPL 2025 mega auction?

A total of 48 capped India players will be going under the hammer during the IPL 2025 mega auction. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will be among the top names up for signing.

How many capped international players have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction?

As many as 272 capped international players will be available in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

How many uncapped players have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction?

A total of 1,224 uncapped players have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction. Out of this 1,117 are Indian and 107 are overseas players.

How many players from Associate nations have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction?

Thirty players from Associate nations have put their name in the auction pool?

What is the country-wise breakdown of the players registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction?

Here is the country-wise split of the players who will put their names in the auction pool:

Country Players
Afghanistan 29
Australia 76
Bangladesh 13
Canada 4
England 52
Ireland 9
Italy 1
Netherlands 12
New Zealand 39
Scotland 2
South Africa 91
Sri Lanka 29
UAE 1
USA 10
West Indies 33
Zimbabwe 8

