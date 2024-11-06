AFG vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Afghanistan in tatters against Bangladesh after Taskin, Mustafizur strike

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, being held in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are facing off in a three-match One-Day International series, starting in Sharjah from Wednesday, November 6.

The Afghans are riding high on confidence after beating South Africa 2-1 in an ODI series in Sharjah in September, while the Tigers are coming off a chastening 0-2 whitewash in a home Test series against the Proteas.

The series will mark the beginning of both teams’ preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to be held next year.

AFG VS BAN 1ST ODI - LIVE SCORECARD

PLAYING XI AFGHANISTAN Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi BANGLADESH Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam TOSS Afghanistan wins the toss and elects to bat.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE

The first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be not be telecast live in India. However, the live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST.