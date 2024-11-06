 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

AFG vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Afghanistan in tatters against Bangladesh after Taskin, Mustafizur strike

AFG vs BAN Live Score: Get all the latest updates and highlights from the first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Sharjah.

Updated : Nov 06, 2024 17:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan‘s Rashid Khan in action.
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan‘s Rashid Khan in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan‘s Rashid Khan in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, being held in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are facing off in a three-match One-Day International series, starting in Sharjah from Wednesday, November 6.

The Afghans are riding high on confidence after beating South Africa 2-1 in an ODI series in Sharjah in September, while the Tigers are coming off a chastening 0-2 whitewash in a home Test series against the Proteas.

The series will mark the beginning of both teams’ preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to be held next year.

AFG VS BAN 1ST ODI - LIVE SCORECARD

PLAYING XI
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi
BANGLADESH
Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
TOSS
Afghanistan wins the toss and elects to bat.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE

The first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be not be telecast live in India. However, the live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Afghanistan in tatters against Bangladesh after Taskin, Mustafizur strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 4, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer’s 150 powers Mumbai to 385/3 vs Odisha; Bengal 249/5 vs Karnataka at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Auction, All You Need to Know: Date, venue, registered capped and uncapped players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manas Dhamne can become Mr. Dependable of Indian tennis, says Davis Cup coach Ashutosh Singh
    PTI
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ponting predicts 3-1 win for Australia, says India will struggle to pick 20 wickets without Shami
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AFG vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Afghanistan in tatters against Bangladesh after Taskin, Mustafizur strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ponting predicts 3-1 win for Australia, says India will struggle to pick 20 wickets without Shami
    PTI
  3. Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pant jumps to sixth in ICC Test rankings; Kohli out of top 20 after 10 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs NZ: Asalanka named Sri Lanka captain for T20s and ODIs against New Zealand
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Afghanistan in tatters against Bangladesh after Taskin, Mustafizur strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 4, Day 1: Shreyas Iyer’s 150 powers Mumbai to 385/3 vs Odisha; Bengal 249/5 vs Karnataka at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Auction, All You Need to Know: Date, venue, registered capped and uncapped players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manas Dhamne can become Mr. Dependable of Indian tennis, says Davis Cup coach Ashutosh Singh
    PTI
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ponting predicts 3-1 win for Australia, says India will struggle to pick 20 wickets without Shami
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment