 />
Pant jumps to sixth in ICC Test rankings; Kohli out of top 20 after 10 years

Pant, who scored 60 in the first innings and a doughty 64 in the second during a failed chase of 147, has advanced five slots to sixth.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 15:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Mumbai: India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during day three of third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2024_000038A)
Mumbai: India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during day three of third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2024_000038A) | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL
infoIcon

Mumbai: India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during day three of third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2024_000038A) | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell are back in the top 10 of the ICC Men’s Test batting rankings after fine performances in the third match of their ICC World Test Championship series played in Mumbai.

Pant, who scored 60 in the first innings and a doughty 64 in the second during a failed chase of 147, has advanced five slots to sixth, which is one place from his career-best fifth position attained in July 2022.

Mitchell, who was ranked third in September this year before slipping down the table, has advanced eight places to seventh position after scores of 82 and 21.

Player of the Series Will Young’s scores of 71 and 51 have helped him jump 29 rungs to 44 th position with a career-best 550 rating points.

Shubman Gill’s first innings score of 90 has helped him progress from 20 th to 16 th but India opener Yashaswi Jaiswal has slipped to fourth position and former captain Virat Kohli finds himself out of the world’s top 20 Test batters for the first time since December 2014 – after nearly 10 years.

In the bowling rankings, left-arm spinners India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Player of the Match Ajaz Patel of New Zealand have made headway after their performances at Wankhede Stadium.

Jadeja’s third 10-wicket match haul has helped him move up from eighth to sixth and past the 800-point mark while Patel’s 11 wickets have taken him to a career-best 22 nd position with a 12-rung jump.

Another left-arm spinner, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, too has moved up the rankings – from 23 rd to 19 th position – after his second innings haul of five for 59 against Bangladesh in the second Test.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who finished with a five-for in the first innings, consolidated his position at the top of the table by gaining 11 rating points.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has moved up all three lists while Nayeem Hasan of Bangladesh, Ish Sodhi of New Zealand and Akash Deep of India have progressed in the bowling rankings.

