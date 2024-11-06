 />
Formula One: Bottas and Zhou to leave Sauber at end of season; Bortoleto to join in 2025

Sauber announced in April that German driver Nico Hulkenberg - currently at Haas - will race for the Swiss-based team next season. 

Published : Nov 06, 2024 14:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
McLaren’s Gabriel Bortoleto before the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
McLaren’s Gabriel Bortoleto before the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

McLaren’s Gabriel Bortoleto before the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas and Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu will leave Sauber at the end of the season, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

“After open and constructive discussions with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, we mutually concluded that conditions to continue together could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways,” Sauber said in a statement.

“We would like to thank both for the contribution they have made to the team in the last three years. They have been the embodiment of professionalism, using their experience and enthusiasm to support our growth.”

McLaren’s reserve driver Gabriel Bortoleto will sign for Sauber at the start of the next season.

Sauber, which will become an Audi factory outfit in 2026, announced in April that German driver Nico Hulkenberg - currently at Haas - will race for the Swiss-based team next season. 

