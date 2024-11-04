F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Verstappen strikes title blow with chaotic win in Sao Paolo, Norris sixth

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen produced a virtuoso drive in often atrocious conditions to regain control of this year’s World Championship on Sunday when he charged from 17th on the grid to win the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Without a win in 10 races since the Spanish Grand Prix in May, Red Bull’s series leader made light of the chaotic, rain-swept conditions to register a 62nd career triumph and fastest lap while nearest title rival Lando Norris of McLaren went from pole position to sixth.

The Dutchman’s triumph lifted him to 393 points, increasing his advantage over Norris, on 331, to 62 with just three Grands Prix and one sprint race remaining.

Verstappen finished 19.477 seconds ahead of Alpine’s French duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly with Mercedes’ George Russell fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth for Ferrari in a tumultuous contest of accidents, two red-flag stoppages, penalties and planned post-race investigations.

For Alpine, the reward was a leap from ninth to sixth in the constructors championship, reportedly valued at an estimated $50 million.

Norris, who struggled to find his usual pace, came home sixth ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

Verstappen’s success came on the day he overhauled Michael Schumacher’s record of leading the drivers standings for 896 days while many of his rivals faced post-race investigations for various sporting misdemeanours.

“My emotions have been a rollercoaster today - that unlucky qualifying and starting 17th made it such a tough race, but we stayed out of trouble, made the right calls and it is unbelievable to win here from so far back,” said Verstappen.

“What a day,” said a beaming Ocon. “After this difficult season, it’s so nice to drive here and the rain levelled out the performance so I am very happy.”

‘Bingo card’

Gasly added, “Just incredible! For the whole team, after such a tough season, struggling for points, but two cars on the podium. Nobody would have put that on their bingo card.”

After a wet and wild qualifying, Lance Stroll set the tone when he spun off in his Aston Martin on the formation lap, leading to a delayed second start before which Norris led away without a green light and, along with Russell and both RB drivers, faced a post-race investigation.

The big Sunday crowd, part of an Interlagos weekend record of 291,717 waited patiently as Norris finally led a third formation lap before Russell beat him at the start.

Norris tucked into second ahead of Tsunoda on a frantic opening lap that saw Verstappen climb from 17th to 11th, passing Hamilton for 10th on lap two as light rain fell. By lap six, Verstappen was eighth.

By lap 11, Verstappen was sixth and clearly the fastest man on track while a struggling Hamilton bounced off before being passed by Williams driver Franco Colapinto to the delight of the many Argentine fans.

As heavy rain arrived, Leclerc pitted and fell to 11th, Lawson slid off and Nico Hulkenberg pitted before beaching his Haas, prompting a Virtual Safety Car on lap 28.

The German recovered, with aid, to re-join for which he was disqualified.

Another round of pit-stops left Ocon leading ahead of Verstappen, who stayed out to gain a tactical advantage, as Norris passed Russell for fourth behind Gasly as a Safety Car was deployed again before being red-flagged on lap 33 when Colapinto smacked the barriers at Turn 14.

“I guess everyone can just change tyres for free now,” said a glum Norris realising Verstappen had been given a cost-free pit-stop that transformed the race.

A second Safety Car, the seventh of the day, intervened on lap 40 when Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz spun off at Turn Eight and retired.

On resumption, Verstappen seized control when he powered inside Ocon to lead at Turn One while Norris ran off and dropped to seventh.

Ocon stayed second ahead of Gasly and Leclerc, but the Dutchman had the initiative and momentum, turning most pre-race forecasts on their head, making a fourth drivers title look inevitable.