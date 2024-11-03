MagazineBuy Print

Who will be MUFC manager in Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Red Devils were left in a rut of mediocrity under the Dutchman and suffered a 1-2 loss to West Ham in what happened to be Ten Hag’s last game as their manager.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 19:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Manchester United looks to have moved on from Erik ten Hag quite quickly as it won its first match without him 5-2 and then appointed Ruben Amorim as his replacement this week.

The Red Devils were left in a rut of mediocrity under the Dutchman and suffered a 1-2 loss to West Ham in what happened to be Ten Hag’s last game as their manager. After his departure, former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was working as Ten Hag’s assistant, took over as interim manager.

The club’s management, however, cleared the suspense on the next manager soon, roping in Sporting CP’s head coach. He became the sixth manager to become United manager after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

“The season started and we started to have a very good season. United showed up, paid the clause, above the clause and the president defended their interests. I never discussed anything with the president,” Amorim said after his appointment.

“The only request I made was that it be at the end of the season and they told me that it was not possible, that it was now or never.”

WHO WILL BE UNITED’S MANAGER AT MAN UNITED vs CHELSEA?

Though Amorim has signed the contract to become Manchester United’s manager till 2027, he will not be in the technical area for the match against Chelsea at the Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday.

Instead, Van Nistelrooy will continue to stay in charge as the interim manager for the Premier League clash. This is because Amorim will join the club only on November 11, after the international window.

Until the then, the former Netherlands international will take care of the club. “I’m helping as long as I’m needed and in the future in any capacity... I’m here to give my everything for the club in any capacity,” Van Nistelrooy said.

