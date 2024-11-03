MagazineBuy Print

WSL 2024-25: Man City stays atop after beating Crystal Palace; Man United holds Arsenal to 1-1 draw

Park opened the scoring in the 40th minute and Roord added a second goal five minutes after the break before crossing for Shaw to head home in the 73rd minute to wrap up the three points.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 22:24 IST , United Kingdom - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Jessica Park celebrates opening the scoring against Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League.
Manchester City's Jessica Park celebrates opening the scoring against Crystal Palace in the Women's Super League.
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Jessica Park celebrates opening the scoring against Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Goals from Jess Park, Jill Roord and Bunny Shaw gave Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday that ensured it stayed top of the Women’s Super League (WSL) table ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion and third-placed Chelsea.

Park opened the scoring in the 40th minute and Roord added a second goal five minutes after the break before crossing for Shaw to head home in the 73rd minute to wrap up the three points.

Earlier in the afternoon Manchester United came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Arsenal, while Brighton won 1-0 at home to Leicester City and a late own goal gave Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Manchester United substitute Melvine Malard snatched an 83rd-minute equaliser to earn her side a 1-1 draw with Arsenal, with former United striker Alessia Russo getting the Gunners’ goal in an intriguing Women’s Super League clash on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Christine Sinclair scores in retirement match as Thorns secure playoff spot

Given a hostile reception by many home fans in the day’s early kick-off, Russo had a number of good chances before breaking the deadlock with a tidy finish in the 63rd minute as Arsenal dominated its host.

United struggled to threaten the Arsenal goal until Malard got enough on Rachel Williams’ header from a corner to steer it past Daphne Van Domselaar and into the net.

With Aston Villa hosting Liverpool later on Sunday and Chelsea away to Everton in the late kick-off, City tops the standings on 16 points from six games, three ahead of Brighton and four ahead of Chelsea.

United was third in the table on 11 points with Arsenal fifth on nine.

