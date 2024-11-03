MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hosts ‘old friends’, hopes to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC

The match marks a reunion of friends-turned-foes, with the likes of Owen Coyle, Farukh Choudhary, and Daniel Chima Chukwu returning to their old hunting ground.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 18:08 IST , Jamshedpur

PTI
Jordan Murray, who played for Chennaiyin FC last season, will look to shine against his former side in this Indian Super League clash.
Jordan Murray, who played for Chennaiyin FC last season, will look to shine against his former side in this Indian Super League clash.
infoIcon

Jordan Murray, who played for Chennaiyin FC last season, will look to shine against his former side in this Indian Super League clash. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will be marching on their retrieval routes in a bid to recover from their recent losses, in their Indian Super League match here on Monday.

The match marks a reunion of friends-turned-foes, with the likes of Owen Coyle, Farukh Choudhary, and Daniel Chima Chukwu returning to their old hunting ground.

Coyle had propelled the Red Miners to Championship success in 2021-22, and hence the home fans are likely to give him a warm reception.

Though both teams have put on a show for their respective fan bases this season, minor setbacks have some their way in their previous games. Jamshedpur FC was thrashed 0-5 by NorthEast United FC on the road while Chennaiyin FC was humbled 2-3 by Punjab FC.

They will be eager to regroup, to set their processes right, and hit the reset button so that they can rejuvenate a positive-looking season thus far.

ALSO READ: Majcen nets brace as Punjab FC comes from behind to beat Chennaiyin FC

The Men of Steel are unbeaten in their previous four matches at this venue against the Marina Machans. They have won once and drawn thrice in this period. In fact, Chenniayin FC’s only win at the JRD Tata Sports Complex came nearly seven years back on December 28, 2017, by a slender 1-0 margin.

With three consecutive home victories, Jamshedpur FC has been relentlessly good in its backyard this season. It has netted at least twice in each of these games, and a possible win in this match will mark its longest such streak in the competition’s history.

Jamil’s men have certainly captured the imagination of their supporters and extending this stretch for as long as possible would help them get the consistent backing of their beloved fans.

The Marina Machans have been lethal from the flanks in this season. They have made 26.5 crosses per game – the highest in the league.

Coyle’s blueprint has been palpable in their gameplay, stretching the opposition’s defences wide, making pinpoint deliveries into the box and relying on their efficient forwards to convert those chances consistently.

