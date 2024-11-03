Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Mia Blichfeldt in final

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod’s impressive run at the Hylo Open Super 300 concluded with a runner-up finish, as she fell to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 10-21, 15-21 in the final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old southpaw, who claimed notable wins en route to her first Super 300 final, including a victory over fourth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam, struggled to match Blichfeldt’s pace, conceding the match in 43 minutes.

In the opening game, Blichfeldt capitalised on Malvika’s errors, reeling off eight consecutive points to establish a 17-10 lead, ultimately closing out the game with ease.

Malvika fought back in the second game, even leading 11-8. However, Blichfeldt’s powerful cross-court smashes allowed her to equalise at 12-all, then capture five consecutive points to secure the title.

This marks Malvika’s second appearance in a major final, having previously reached the title round of the Syed Modi India International in 2022, where she was defeated by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

In September, Malvika made headlines by upsetting Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the opening round of the China Open Super 100 before her quarterfinal exit.