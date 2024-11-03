MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Mia Blichfeldt in final

Malvika Bansod lost to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 10-21, 15-21 in the women’s singles final of the Hylo Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300, in Saarbruecken, Germany on Sunday.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 21:17 IST , Saarbruecken - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Malvika Bansod in action.
Malvika Bansod in action. | Photo Credit: BAI Media
infoIcon

Malvika Bansod in action. | Photo Credit: BAI Media

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod’s impressive run at the Hylo Open Super 300 concluded with a runner-up finish, as she fell to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 10-21, 15-21 in the final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old southpaw, who claimed notable wins en route to her first Super 300 final, including a victory over fourth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam, struggled to match Blichfeldt’s pace, conceding the match in 43 minutes.

In the opening game, Blichfeldt capitalised on Malvika’s errors, reeling off eight consecutive points to establish a 17-10 lead, ultimately closing out the game with ease.

Malvika fought back in the second game, even leading 11-8. However, Blichfeldt’s powerful cross-court smashes allowed her to equalise at 12-all, then capture five consecutive points to secure the title.

This marks Malvika’s second appearance in a major final, having previously reached the title round of the Syed Modi India International in 2022, where she was defeated by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

In September, Malvika made headlines by upsetting Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the opening round of the China Open Super 100 before her quarterfinal exit.

Related Topics

Hylo Open /

Malvika Bansod

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Mia Blichfeldt in final
    PTI
  2. U-19 World Boxing Championships: Parthavi, Vanshika, Hemant clinch gold as Indian boxers return with 17 medals
    PTI
  3. Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE SCORE, Premier League: MUN 0-0 CHE; Pedro Neto comes close to scoring
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek, Gauff make winning starts on day of contrasts
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Son of Diego Simeone finds net as Atletico Madrid beats La Palmas 2-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Mia Blichfeldt in final
    PTI
  2. Malvika Bansod, Hylo Open 2024 Final: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika through to final; Ayush Shetty crashes out in semis
    PTI
  4. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod, Ayush Shetty through to semifinal
    PTI
  5. Manipur’s Kim hopes to be Indian badminton’s next young sensation with help in Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Mia Blichfeldt in final
    PTI
  2. U-19 World Boxing Championships: Parthavi, Vanshika, Hemant clinch gold as Indian boxers return with 17 medals
    PTI
  3. Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE SCORE, Premier League: MUN 0-0 CHE; Pedro Neto comes close to scoring
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek, Gauff make winning starts on day of contrasts
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Son of Diego Simeone finds net as Atletico Madrid beats La Palmas 2-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment