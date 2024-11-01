MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manipur’s Kim hopes to be Indian badminton’s next young sensation with help in Hyderabad

Kim’s arrival at Suchitra could be the turning point in the young shuttler’s career after she finished runner-up in girls (under-13) doubles partnering her Academy-mate Anya in the recent All India sub-junior ranking tournament in Dibrugarh (Assam).

Published : Nov 01, 2024 18:58 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Anya and Kim Kim with the doubles silver medal in the All India sub-junior ranking badminton tournament in Dibrugarh (Assam).
Anya and Kim Kim with the doubles silver medal in the All India sub-junior ranking badminton tournament in Dibrugarh (Assam). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Anya and Kim Kim with the doubles silver medal in the All India sub-junior ranking badminton tournament in Dibrugarh (Assam). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From staring at an uncertain future in a refugee camp following ethnic clashes in Manipur, a talented young shuttler in Kim Kim is looking far beyond with dreaming big.

When 11-year-old Kim lost her home to the clashes, Suchitra Badminton Academy’s head coach Pradeep Raju took notice. Pradeep then reached out to the Manipur Badminton Association in order to find the player and offer 100 per cent scholarship at the academy, which is based in Hyderabad.

“Well, it was in June last year that Kim Kim arrived at Suchitra along with her mother and when I had asked her why she had preferred badminton to her toys, she replied instantaneously that her dream is becoming the World No.1 and nothing else is more important,” Pradeep recalled.

Kim’s arrival at Suchitra could be the turning point in the young shuttler’s career after she finished runner-up in girls (under-13) doubles partnering her Academy-mate Anya in the recent All India sub-junior ranking tournament in Dibrugarh (Assam). She also clinched bronze in the singles event.

“It was amazing that at that age she was willing to be away from her parents and focus on badminton, saying she would be happy making video calls to them and that she was willing to sacrifice anything to become a big name in badminton,” the head coach said. “Then, our fitness trainer Srikanth Verma started working closely with her and the progress is really satisfying.”

“This focus on young talent like Kim and Anya is part of our endeavour to identify and invest in promising young athletes through the Long-Term Development Programme at Suchitra Academy, “ he said.

“The emergence of players like Kim shows our commitment and passion in reaching out to young talent and showing them the way forward. Our academy is committed to providing a strong foundation for young talent,” Pradeep said.

Related Topics

Manipur /

badminton /

All-India ranking badminton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Valencia MotoGP cancelled due to floods
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 1: Bogey-free Pranavi is Tied-29th in Riyadh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Bearman steps in for unwell Magnussen at Haas
    Reuters
  4. Manipur’s Kim hopes to be Indian badminton’s next young sensation with help in Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Kolkata’s Anish becomes youngest rated chess prodigy at 3 years
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Manipur’s Kim hopes to be Indian badminton’s next young sensation with help in Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Hylo Open 2024: Rakshitha upsets world No. 25 as four Indians advance into quarterfinals
    PTI
  3. Hylo Open: Indian shuttlers Ayush, Sathish advance to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. Japan Para Badminton International 2024: Indian shuttlers win 24 medals as Sivarajan, Sukant shine; Paralympic champion Nitesh wins silver
    PTI
  5. Chirag: Bad decision to exclude badminton from CWG 2026
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Valencia MotoGP cancelled due to floods
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 1: Bogey-free Pranavi is Tied-29th in Riyadh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Bearman steps in for unwell Magnussen at Haas
    Reuters
  4. Manipur’s Kim hopes to be Indian badminton’s next young sensation with help in Hyderabad
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Kolkata’s Anish becomes youngest rated chess prodigy at 3 years
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment