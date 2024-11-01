Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL; Neymar not in squad; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST

Key Updates
- November 01, 2024 23:05Ronaldo and Co. will be looking to bounce back from a shock exit. Read here!
- November 01, 2024 22:45HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 78
Al Nassr: 19
Al Hilal: 41
Draws: 18
- November 01, 2024 22:34What happened last time Al Nassr faced Al Hilal?
- November 01, 2024 22:22AL HILAL STARTING XI
Bono (gk), Lodi, Al Bulayhi, Koulibaly, Cancelo, Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic, Al Qahtani, Salem, Malcom, Mitrovic
- November 01, 2024 22:20AL NASSR STARTING XI
Bento (gk), Sultan, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Khaibari, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo
- November 01, 2024 22:19LINEUPS OUT!!
- November 01, 2024 22:04PREVIEW
Al Nassr will face off against city rival Al Hilal in a high-profile Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash at the Al Awwal Park on Friday.
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will be looking to bounce back from its shocking exit from the King Cup of Champions Round of 16, losing 1-0 to Al Taawoun.
It was a game to forget for the Portuguese forward as he missed a penalty to level things up, deep in stoppage time.
Al Hilal, on the other hand, advanced to the quarterfinal of the competition after beating Al Tai 4-1. The Jorge Jesus-led side will be motivated by the return of Neymar Jr, who featured in Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League Elite match against UAE club Al Ain.
Both sides are unbeaten in the league so far, but Al Hilal is at the top with a perfect record of eight wins in as many games while Al Nassr is third in the table with five wins and three draws.
- November 01, 2024 22:04PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Nassr: Bento, Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi, Ayman, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo
Al Hilal: Bounou, Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi, Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic
- November 01, 2024 22:03LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST, on Friday, November 1 at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Former Trinidad and Tobago captain Dwight Yorke hired to coach national team
- Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL; Neymar not in squad; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST
- Premier League 2024-25: Tottenham Hotspurs’ Van de Ven out until after international break, confirms Postecoglou
- Serie A 2024-25: Napoli miracle needs work more than prayers, says Conte on going for the title
- Tokyo Olympic medallist race walker Koki Ikeda faces provisional ban for alleged blood doping
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE