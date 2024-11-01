MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL; Neymar not in squad; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST

NAS vs HIL LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match being played at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Nov 01, 2024 23:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match being played at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • November 01, 2024 23:05
    Ronaldo and Co. will be looking to bounce back from a shock exit. Read here!

    Ronaldo misses penalty as Al Nassr loses 1-0 to Al Taawoun in King’s Cup Round of 16

    Cristiano Ronaldo had a game to forget as he missed from the spot in Al Nassr’s 1-0 loss to Al Taawoun in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match at Al Awwal Park on Tuesday.

  • November 01, 2024 22:45
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 78

    Al Nassr: 19

    Al Hilal: 41

    Draws: 18

  • November 01, 2024 22:34
    What happened last time Al Nassr faced Al Hilal?

    Ronaldo scores but left waiting for first trophy in Saudi as Al-Nassr loses to Al-Hilal in Super Cup

    Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first domestic trophy in Saudi Arabia after Al-Nassr lost 4-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup on Saturday.

  • November 01, 2024 22:22
    AL HILAL STARTING XI

    Bono (gk), Lodi, Al Bulayhi, Koulibaly, Cancelo, Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic, Al Qahtani, Salem, Malcom, Mitrovic

  • November 01, 2024 22:20
    AL NASSR STARTING XI

    Bento (gk), Sultan, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Khaibari, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo

  • November 01, 2024 22:19
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • November 01, 2024 22:04
    PREVIEW

    Al Nassr will face off against city rival Al Hilal in a high-profile Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash at the Al Awwal Park on Friday.

    Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will be looking to bounce back from its shocking exit from the King Cup of Champions Round of 16, losing 1-0 to Al Taawoun.

    It was a game to forget for the Portuguese forward as he missed a penalty to level things up, deep in stoppage time.

    Al Hilal, on the other hand, advanced to the quarterfinal of the competition after beating Al Tai 4-1. The Jorge Jesus-led side will be motivated by the return of Neymar Jr, who featured in Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League Elite match against UAE club Al Ain.

    Both sides are unbeaten in the league so far, but Al Hilal is at the top with a perfect record of eight wins in as many games while Al Nassr is third in the table with five wins and three draws.

  • November 01, 2024 22:04
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Al Nassr: Bento, Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi, Ayman, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo

    Al Hilal: Bounou, Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi, Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic

  • November 01, 2024 22:03
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST, on Friday, November 1 at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

