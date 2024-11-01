Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL; Neymar not in squad; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST

PREVIEW

Al Nassr will face off against city rival Al Hilal in a high-profile Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash at the Al Awwal Park on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will be looking to bounce back from its shocking exit from the King Cup of Champions Round of 16, losing 1-0 to Al Taawoun.

It was a game to forget for the Portuguese forward as he missed a penalty to level things up, deep in stoppage time.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, advanced to the quarterfinal of the competition after beating Al Tai 4-1. The Jorge Jesus-led side will be motivated by the return of Neymar Jr, who featured in Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League Elite match against UAE club Al Ain.

Both sides are unbeaten in the league so far, but Al Hilal is at the top with a perfect record of eight wins in as many games while Al Nassr is third in the table with five wins and three draws.