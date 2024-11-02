MagazineBuy Print

Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead Bangladesh against Afghanistan after South Africa mauling

Uncapped fast bowler Nahid Rana joins the side, while key batsman Litton Das is missing as he is still suffering from a fever, which had kept him out of the final Test against South Africa.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 00:23 IST , Dhaka - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File photo: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
File photo: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File photo: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the squad in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan to be held in Sharjah as the Tigers look to bury the misery of their Test mauling by South Africa.

Bangladesh is reeling from a drubbing by the Proteas, who thrashed it by an innings and 273 runs inside three days in the second Test at Chattogram on Thursday, to sweep the series 2-0.

It lost the first Test by seven wickets.

Uncapped fast bowler Nahid Rana joins the side, while key batsman Litton Das is missing as he is still suffering from a fever, which had kept him out of the second Test against South Africa.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1

Bangladesh sits eight in the ICC ODI team rankings -- just ahead of Afghanistan at ninth.

But Afghanistan is on a high in limited overs cricket, having beaten top nations including England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in last year’s World Cup held in India.

The three ODI matches are scheduled for November 6, 9 and 11.

Bangladesh squad:
Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

