IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1

More than 20,000 spectators thronged the Wankhede Stadium, to celebrate the festive week by supporting Rohit Sharma’s men when they needed it the most. As the floodlights were switched on in the dying moments, rather than riding high on the festival of light, the 13 minutes of mayhem turned out to be a dampener to the celebratory mood that prevailed for the home fans most of the day.

Despite Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar wreaking havoc and restricting New Zealand to a moderate 235, reckless batting and decision-making at the fag end of the day meant India found itself in a spot of bother, yet again.

It all started with Yashasvi Jaiswal – who looked as solid as he has ever been throughout the year despite taking 16 balls to open his account – attempting a reverse sweep off Ajaz Patel, missing it and the ball crashing into his stumps. With the clock ticking and Jaiswal and Shubman Gill having settled into a nice rhythm after captain Rohit Sharma fell early, the left-handed opener’s shot selection was questionable.

It was then surprising to see Mohammed Siraj walking out as a nightwatcher. He lasted just one ball, being plumb in front by one from Ajaz – who by then had settled into a rhythm – that was slower and turned slightly. If the decision to deploy Siraj as a nightwatcher was questionable enough, it was even more surprising to see him wasting a review as well.

India’s Virat Kohli is being run out by New Zealand’s Matt Henry. | Photo Credit: AFP

As if that was not enough, with five minutes remaining for the extended close, Virat Kohli attempted an ambitious single after pushing Rachin Ravindra to mid-on. Matt Henry had a direct hit and Kohli was found short of his crease. In no time was India reduced from a comfortable 78 for one to 86 for four, with a lot hinging over the remaining batters’ shoulders to keep the weekend and festive mood alive on Saturday.

Until then, however, the fans had a lot to rejoice. Despite Will Young coming good and Daryl Mitchell continuing his love affair with the Wankhede Stadium, Jadeja came into his elements on a turning track. Bowling unchanged from the north end, Jadeja turned his lacklustre form in the series around.

Even though Akash Deep – in place of Jasprit Bumrah – broke the all-leftie opening combination, Rohit stuck with both the offspinners for most of the opening session. While Washington breached through Latham’s and Rachin’s defence, R. Ashwin went wicketless for seven overs.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the first day of the third Test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Once Ashwin was replaced with Jadeja, the left-arm spinner ensured he had to be persisted with until the innings got over, with the offies alternating from the other end. Once he broke the partnership between Daryl and Young that was threatening to take the game away with one that spun and took an edge to get Rohit in action in the slips, he followed it up with a quicker one that sneaked through Tom Blundell’s gate into the stumps.

The double strike ensured India had New Zealand in check, despite Mitchell grooming in confidence. With Mitchell Santner being replaced with Ish Sodhi, Santner had to bat with a long tail that couldn’t negotiate the challenging conditions.