MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1

Despite Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar wreaking havoc and restricting New Zealand to a moderate 235, reckless batting and decision-making at the fag end of the day meant India found itself in a spot of bother, yet again.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 19:09 IST , Mumbai - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of Mohammed Siraj during the first day of the third Test against India.
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of Mohammed Siraj during the first day of the third Test against India. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of Mohammed Siraj during the first day of the third Test against India. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

More than 20,000 spectators thronged the Wankhede Stadium, to celebrate the festive week by supporting Rohit Sharma’s men when they needed it the most. As the floodlights were switched on in the dying moments, rather than riding high on the festival of light, the 13 minutes of mayhem turned out to be a dampener to the celebratory mood that prevailed for the home fans most of the day.

Despite Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar wreaking havoc and restricting New Zealand to a moderate 235, reckless batting and decision-making at the fag end of the day meant India found itself in a spot of bother, yet again.

It all started with Yashasvi Jaiswal – who looked as solid as he has ever been throughout the year despite taking 16 balls to open his account – attempting a reverse sweep off Ajaz Patel, missing it and the ball crashing into his stumps. With the clock ticking and Jaiswal and Shubman Gill having settled into a nice rhythm after captain Rohit Sharma fell early, the left-handed opener’s shot selection was questionable.

It was then surprising to see Mohammed Siraj walking out as a nightwatcher. He lasted just one ball, being plumb in front by one from Ajaz – who by then had settled into a rhythm – that was slower and turned slightly. If the decision to deploy Siraj as a nightwatcher was questionable enough, it was even more surprising to see him wasting a review as well.

India’s Virat Kohli is being run out by New Zealand’s Matt Henry.
India’s Virat Kohli is being run out by New Zealand’s Matt Henry. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

India’s Virat Kohli is being run out by New Zealand’s Matt Henry. | Photo Credit: AFP

As if that was not enough, with five minutes remaining for the extended close, Virat Kohli attempted an ambitious single after pushing Rachin Ravindra to mid-on. Matt Henry had a direct hit and Kohli was found short of his crease. In no time was India reduced from a comfortable 78 for one to 86 for four, with a lot hinging over the remaining batters’ shoulders to keep the weekend and festive mood alive on Saturday.

Until then, however, the fans had a lot to rejoice. Despite Will Young coming good and Daryl Mitchell continuing his love affair with the Wankhede Stadium, Jadeja came into his elements on a turning track. Bowling unchanged from the north end, Jadeja turned his lacklustre form in the series around.

Even though Akash Deep – in place of Jasprit Bumrah – broke the all-leftie opening combination, Rohit stuck with both the offspinners for most of the opening session. While Washington breached through Latham’s and Rachin’s defence, R. Ashwin went wicketless for seven overs.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the first day of the third Test against New Zealand.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the first day of the third Test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
lightbox-info

India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the first day of the third Test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Once Ashwin was replaced with Jadeja, the left-arm spinner ensured he had to be persisted with until the innings got over, with the offies alternating from the other end. Once he broke the partnership between Daryl and Young that was threatening to take the game away with one that spun and took an edge to get Rohit in action in the slips, he followed it up with a quicker one that sneaked through Tom Blundell’s gate into the stumps.

The double strike ensured India had New Zealand in check, despite Mitchell grooming in confidence. With Mitchell Santner being replaced with Ish Sodhi, Santner had to bat with a long tail that couldn’t negotiate the challenging conditions.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Ravindra Jadeja /

R. Ashwin /

Virat Kohli /

Shubman Gill /

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Mohammed Siraj /

Daryl Mitchell

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal beats Nejmeh SC 3-2 in AFC Challenge League, qualifies for knockout stage in Asia after 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Valencia MotoGP cancelled due to floods
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 1: Bogey-free Pranavi is Tied-29th in Riyadh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Bearman steps in for unwell Magnussen at Haas
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: India loses to Pakistan by six wickets
    PTI
  3. Rabada lauds batting performance after South Africa’s triumph in Bangladesh
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja overtakes Ishant, Zaheer to become fifth-highest Indian wicket-taker in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan, Padikkal score fifties for India A after Mukesh rattles Australia A on Day 2
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal beats Nejmeh SC 3-2 in AFC Challenge League, qualifies for knockout stage in Asia after 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India’s reckless batting overshadows Jadeja’s efforts against New Zealand on day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Valencia MotoGP cancelled due to floods
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 1: Bogey-free Pranavi is Tied-29th in Riyadh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Bearman steps in for unwell Magnussen at Haas
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment