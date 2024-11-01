MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, November 1: Bogey-free Pranavi is Tied-29th in Riyadh

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 1.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 13:35 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
infoIcon

GOLF

Bogey free Pranavi is Tied-29th in Riyadh

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs opened with a bogey-free 2-under 70, which placed her T-29 at the end of the first round of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh.

Pranavi, who got into the draw late, is coming off a fair season, during which she has had four Top-10s, was Tied-15th in her home event, the Women’s Indian Open last week.

She started from the tenth and had one birdie on each side of the Riyadh Golf Course. Diksha Dagar was T-67 at 1-over 73 with three birdies and four bogeys as she also began on the tenth tee.

-PTI

