Live

East Bengal vs Nejmeh SC Live Updates, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Predicted XIs, Streaming info, EBFC v NSC Preview

EBFC v NSC: Follow the live coverage and commentary of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between East Bengal FC and Nejmeh SC from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu.

Updated : Nov 01, 2024 14:04 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal players in practice.
East Bengal players in practice.
East Bengal players in practice.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between East Bengal FC and Nejmeh SC from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu. 

  • November 01, 2024 13:59
    Preview

    East Bengal will clash against Nejmeh SC in an AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group-stage clash at the Changlimithang Stadium on Friday.

    The match is the third group stage clash of the Red and Gold Brigade, which opened its AFC Challenge League campaign with a frustrating 2-2 draw against Paro FC but responded in style with a 4-0 thumping of Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings.

    The win against Bashundhara was a first against new coach Oscar Bruzon and its first this season in all competitions.


    Read the full preview here.

  • November 01, 2024 13:33
    Live-streaming info

    Follow Sportstar’s App and website for the live coverage of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC. 

  • November 01, 2024 13:33
    When and where is the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC kicking off?

    The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Friday, November 1 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

  • November 01, 2024 13:33
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between East Bengal FC and Nejmeh SC from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu.

