East Bengal vs Nejmeh SC Live Updates, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Predicted XIs, Streaming info, EBFC v NSC Preview

East Bengal will clash against Nejmeh SC in an AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group-stage clash at the Changlimithang Stadium on Friday.
The match is the third group stage clash of the Red and Gold Brigade, which opened its AFC Challenge League campaign with a frustrating 2-2 draw against Paro FC but responded in style with a 4-0 thumping of Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings.
The win against Bashundhara was a first against new coach Oscar Bruzon and its first this season in all competitions.
- November 01, 2024 13:33When and where is the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC kicking off?
The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Nejmeh SC will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Friday, November 1 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between East Bengal FC and Nejmeh SC from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu.
