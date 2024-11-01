East Bengal vs Nejmeh SC Live Updates, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Predicted XIs, Streaming info, EBFC v NSC Preview

Preview

East Bengal will clash against Nejmeh SC in an AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group-stage clash at the Changlimithang Stadium on Friday.

The match is the third group stage clash of the Red and Gold Brigade, which opened its AFC Challenge League campaign with a frustrating 2-2 draw against Paro FC but responded in style with a 4-0 thumping of Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings.

The win against Bashundhara was a first against new coach Oscar Bruzon and its first this season in all competitions.

​Read the full preview here.​