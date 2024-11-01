MagazineBuy Print

Copa del Rey 2024-25: Atletico scrapes past sixth-tier side Unio Esportiva Vic with late Alvarez double

Seven Copa del Rey matches scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were postponed after flash floods swept the eastern region of Valencia, killing at least 158 people.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 08:31 IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid’s Argentine forward Julian Alvarez scored twice to lead his side to victory in its Copa del Rey opener on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid’s Argentine forward Julian Alvarez scored twice to lead his side to victory in its Copa del Rey opener on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid’s Argentine forward Julian Alvarez scored twice to lead his side to victory in its Copa del Rey opener on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Atletico Madrid had to dig deep to beat sixth division Unio Esportiva Vic 2-0 thanks to late goals by Julian Alvarez to reach the Copa del Rey second round on Thursday.

While most La Liga clubs fielded much-changed teams against lower level sides, Atletico coach Diego Simeone selected several regulars in his side for the game on the outskirts of Barcelona.

But even with big names like Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth and Rodrigo Riquelme in the starting 11, Atletico struggled on a soaked artificial pitch.

Simeone had to bring on Antoine Griezmann, captain Koke and Alvarez to help break the deadlock in the second half.

READ | Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods in Valencian region

After the home side’s Marti Riera wasted two golden chances on the counter, Atletico took the lead with a penalty in the 81st minute converted by Alvarez after Giuliano Simeone was brought down.

Vic’s Alfons Senye was sent off for complaining to the referee following the penalty award and Alvarez wrapped Atletico’s win after a counter attack in the 89th.

Atletico joined Girona, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol, Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Getafe in the second round, with all La-Liga sides advancing so far.

Seven Copa del Rey matches scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were postponed after flash floods swept the eastern region of Valencia, killing at least 158 people.

The games featuring Valencia, Levante, Manises, Jove Espanol and Hercules de Alicante have been rescheduled after authorities advised against all non-essential travel in the region.

The floods in the southern region of Andalucia also led to the suspension of Cup matches featuring Chiclana and Xerez.

Six of the postponed games have been rescheduled for next week, leaving Real Sociedad’s match against Jove Espanyol in Alicante as the only tie without a new fixture date.

Spain’s FA announced earlier on Thursday the postponement of all games scheduled for Valencia’s eastern region this weekend.

