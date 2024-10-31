MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods in Valencian region

On Wednesday, the RFEF postponed six midweek Copa del Rey matches featuring La Liga clubs like Valencia, Getafe and Real Sociedad after authorities advised against all non-essential travel in the region.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 18:38 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Residents try to clean their houses as the street is covered in mud on October 31, 2024 after flash floods affected the town of Alfafar, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain.
Residents try to clean their houses as the street is covered in mud on October 31, 2024 after flash floods affected the town of Alfafar, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Residents try to clean their houses as the street is covered in mud on October 31, 2024 after flash floods affected the town of Alfafar, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. | Photo Credit: AFP

All football matches scheduled to be played in the Valencian region this weekend have been postponed, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Thursday due to the deadly floods which have killed at least 95 people.

Saturday’s clash between Real Madrid and Valencia as well as Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano are among the games postponed.

“The RFEF have agreed this Thursday to postpone several matches due to be held this weekend in the Valencian Community, which has been severely affected by DANA that has caused fatalities and numerous material damages due to flooding,” it said.

DANA is a Spanish acronym for high-altitude isolated depression, and unlike common storms or squalls, it can form independently of polar or subtropical jet streams and become a destructive weather system.

ALSO READ: Manchester City in trouble as injury list lengthens, says Guardiola

Women’s matches, youth games and futsal games were also postponed.

On Wednesday, the RFEF postponed six midweek Copa del Rey matches featuring La Liga clubs like Valencia, Getafe and Real Sociedad after authorities advised against all non-essential travel in the region.

“Beyond the postponements, Spanish football wanted to show its solidarity with the people affected, especially with the families of those who have died in this natural disaster,” the RFEF added.

“For this reason, all the matches played yesterday in competitions organised by the RFEF were preceded by respectful minutes of silence. This will be repeated over the weekend.” 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Devank’s Patna Pirates faces Ashu’s Dabang Delhi; U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Retained Players List: Full squads of all 10 teams after retention announcement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods in Valencian region
    Reuters
  4. Rajasthan Royals retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction: Samson, Jaiswal among six retentions
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 mega auction: How many RTMs do each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods in Valencian region
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Gimenez’s own goal ends Atletico’s unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid launches investigation into racist insults during match against Barcelona
    Reuters
  4. El Clasico: List of Real Madrid’s heaviest defeats by Barcelona at Bernabeu
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Proud Flick delighted with Barca 4-0 win at Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Devank’s Patna Pirates faces Ashu’s Dabang Delhi; U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Retained Players List: Full squads of all 10 teams after retention announcement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods in Valencian region
    Reuters
  4. Rajasthan Royals retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction: Samson, Jaiswal among six retentions
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 mega auction: How many RTMs do each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment