Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods in Valencian region

All football matches scheduled to be played in the Valencian region this weekend have been postponed, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Thursday due to the deadly floods which have killed at least 95 people.
Saturday’s clash between Real Madrid and Valencia as well as Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano are among the games postponed.
“The RFEF have agreed this Thursday to postpone several matches due to be held this weekend in the Valencian Community, which has been severely affected by DANA that has caused fatalities and numerous material damages due to flooding,” it said.
DANA is a Spanish acronym for high-altitude isolated depression, and unlike common storms or squalls, it can form independently of polar or subtropical jet streams and become a destructive weather system.
Women’s matches, youth games and futsal games were also postponed.
On Wednesday, the RFEF postponed six midweek Copa del Rey matches featuring La Liga clubs like Valencia, Getafe and Real Sociedad after authorities advised against all non-essential travel in the region.
“Beyond the postponements, Spanish football wanted to show its solidarity with the people affected, especially with the families of those who have died in this natural disaster,” the RFEF added.
“For this reason, all the matches played yesterday in competitions organised by the RFEF were preceded by respectful minutes of silence. This will be repeated over the weekend.”
