MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; Punjab releases Shahrukh Khan

IPL 2024: All the 10 Indian Premier League franchises will have to submit their list of retained and released players ahead of the December 19 auction. Here are the live updates as the teams reveal their squads.

Updated : Nov 26, 2023 16:37 IST

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in action.
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in action.
lightbox-info

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in action.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 retention deadline day. All the 10 teams will put out the list of the players they have retained ahead of the December 19 auction. 

  • November 26, 2023 16:35
    Punjab Kings released players list

    Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Rajangad Bawa, Shahrukh Khan. 

  • November 26, 2023 16:33
    Rajasthan Royals released players list

    Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif. 

  • November 26, 2023 16:27
    Delhi Capitals released players list

    Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg. 

  • November 26, 2023 16:18
    CSK released players list

    Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Bhagath Varma, Senapati and Akash Singh. 

  • November 26, 2023 16:09
    Hardik to Mumbai all but confirmed

    Going by the official broadcaster Star Sports, Hardik Pandya’s move back to Mumbai Indians is almost confirmed. The wait is a mere formality now. All that remains to be seen now is whether Rohit Sharma stays at Mumbai, and if he does, will he continue as captain? 

  • November 26, 2023 16:04
    Deadline approaching

    The deadline for announcing the list of retained players is 5 PM IST today. Stay tuned for all the latest updates. 

  • November 26, 2023 16:00
    Player trades confirmed so far

    Only two other trades have been confirmed so far. Mumbai Indians roped in West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants and RR got Avesh Khan from LSG, which received Devdutt Padikkal in return. 

  • November 26, 2023 15:44
    Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians?

    All speculations over Hardik’s IPL future will end today. Will the Gujarat Titans skipper move to Mumbai Indians? What about Rohit Sharma? While some reports suggest the two teams will do a direct swap between Hardik and Rohit, others say that Mumbai will acquire Hardik in an all-cash deal. 

  • November 26, 2023 15:33
    Shahbaz to Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Royal Challengers Bangalore has traded all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed for Mayank Dagar, who will join the Bengaluru franchise from Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

    IPL 2024: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH’s Mayank Dagar

    Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Royal Challengers Bangalore, while SRH’s Mayank Dagar will don the Bengaluru franchise colours in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

  • November 26, 2023 15:24
    KL Rahul stays at LSG

    Lucknow Super Giants has revealed on social media platform X that its skipper KL Rahul will expectedly remain at the franchise for IPL 2024. 

  • November 26, 2023 15:15
    Deadline Day!

    Today is the day all the 10 teams will release their lists of retained players ahead of the December 19 auction. 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of players retained, released during trade window deadline day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Punjab Kings full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; Punjab releases Shahrukh Khan
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR full list of players retained, released, traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Masters 2023 final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag duo loses 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 against World No. 1 Liang-Wang
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Punjab Kings full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR full list of players retained, released, traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of players retained, released during trade window deadline day
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of players retained, released during trade window deadline day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Punjab Kings full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; Punjab releases Shahrukh Khan
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR full list of players retained, released, traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Masters 2023 final Highlights: Satwik-Chirag duo loses 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 against World No. 1 Liang-Wang
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment