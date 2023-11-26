IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; Punjab releases Shahrukh Khan

- November 26, 2023 16:35Punjab Kings released players list
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Rajangad Bawa, Shahrukh Khan.
- November 26, 2023 16:33Rajasthan Royals released players list
Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.
- November 26, 2023 16:27Delhi Capitals released players list
Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg.
- November 26, 2023 16:18CSK released players list
Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Bhagath Varma, Senapati and Akash Singh.
- November 26, 2023 16:09Hardik to Mumbai all but confirmed
Going by the official broadcaster Star Sports, Hardik Pandya’s move back to Mumbai Indians is almost confirmed. The wait is a mere formality now. All that remains to be seen now is whether Rohit Sharma stays at Mumbai, and if he does, will he continue as captain?
- November 26, 2023 16:04Deadline approaching
The deadline for announcing the list of retained players is 5 PM IST today. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
- November 26, 2023 16:00Player trades confirmed so far
Only two other trades have been confirmed so far. Mumbai Indians roped in West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants and RR got Avesh Khan from LSG, which received Devdutt Padikkal in return.
- November 26, 2023 15:44Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians?
All speculations over Hardik’s IPL future will end today. Will the Gujarat Titans skipper move to Mumbai Indians? What about Rohit Sharma? While some reports suggest the two teams will do a direct swap between Hardik and Rohit, others say that Mumbai will acquire Hardik in an all-cash deal.
- November 26, 2023 15:33Shahbaz to Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore has traded all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed for Mayank Dagar, who will join the Bengaluru franchise from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- November 26, 2023 15:24KL Rahul stays at LSG
Lucknow Super Giants has revealed on social media platform X that its skipper KL Rahul will expectedly remain at the franchise for IPL 2024.
- November 26, 2023 15:15Deadline Day!
Today is the day all the 10 teams will release their lists of retained players ahead of the December 19 auction.
