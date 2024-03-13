MagazineBuy Print

James Anderson says he’s in ‘best shape’ ahead of England’s home summer

The first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets, Anderson is keen to add to his tally in a three-match home series against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 12:21 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Anderson enjoyed England’s tour of India 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Anderson enjoyed England’s tour of India 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Anderson enjoyed England’s tour of India 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

James Anderson says he still has to show he deserves his spot in the England Test squad ahead of the home summer but the 41-year-old seamer believes he is in the “best shape” of his life.

The first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets, Anderson is keen to add to his tally in a three-match home series against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

“I want to make sure I’m playing well and earn my place in the team,” the 187-Test veteran told the BBC Tailenders podcast.

“I’m not getting any worse. I’m definitely in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I like where my game is at and I still have that enjoyment of turning up every day and trying to get better in the nets. My place in the team is not a given so I’ve got to work hard to prove I’m worth a place in the summer.”

England’s ultra-aggressive approach was heavily criticised after its 4-1 drubbing in India but Anderson said the team was in a “good place” under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

“I really enjoyed this tour,” Anderson said.

“I’ve been on tours to India before where little cracks start appearing in the team and that’s not happened this time. We’ve stuck together really well, we really enjoy being together as a group and there is more to come from this team. Obviously, we’ll come in for some criticism because we did have moments where we didn’t play particularly well but India are really good.”

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
