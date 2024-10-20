WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after IND vs NZ 1st Test: India continues on top despite loss against New Zealand

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The host set up a 107-run target for New Zealand to chase after being bowled out for 462 on Saturday. The visitor completed it inside 28 overs to register its first Test win in India in 36 years.

India retains its spot on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and will need to win five of the remaining seven Test matches to secure its spot in the final. New Zealand moved up to fourth from sixth with four wins in nine matches.

Pakistan climbed one spot after it beat England by 153 runs in the second Test in Multan, levelling the three-match series.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PTC 1 India 12 8 3 1 98 68.06 2 Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.5 3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56 4 New Zealand 9 4 5 0 48 44.44 5 England 18 9 8 1 93 43.06 6 South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89 7 Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 34.38 8 Pakistan 9 3 6 0 28 25.93 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(Updated till India vs New Zealand 1st Test)