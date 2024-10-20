MagazineBuy Print

WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after IND vs NZ 1st Test: India continues on top despite loss against New Zealand

Latest WTC points table: Here’s how the teams rank in the World Test Championship leaderboard after India vs New Zealand first Test.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 12:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rishabh Pant in action during the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
India’s Rishabh Pant in action during the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu
India's Rishabh Pant in action during the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The host set up a 107-run target for New Zealand to chase after being bowled out for 462 on Saturday. The visitor completed it inside 28 overs to register its first Test win in India in 36 years.

ALSO READ | How can India qualify for WTC Final after loss against New Zealand in first Test?

India retains its spot on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and will need to win five of the remaining seven Test matches to secure its spot in the final. New Zealand moved up to fourth from sixth with four wins in nine matches.

Pakistan climbed one spot after it beat England by 153 runs in the second Test in Multan, levelling the three-match series.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PTC
1 India 12 8 3 1 98 68.06
2 Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.5
3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4 New Zealand 9 4 5 0 48 44.44
5 England 18 9 8 1 93 43.06
6 South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89
7 Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 34.38
8 Pakistan 9 3 6 0 28 25.93
9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(Updated till India vs New Zealand 1st Test)

