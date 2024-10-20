How can India qualify for WTC final after losing against New Zealand in first Test?

India suffered an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. New Zealand chased a 107-run target within 28 overs on the final day.
Despite the defeat, India remains atop the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 68.06% points, while New Zealand moved to fourth with 44.44%.
India needs five wins from the remaining seven matches to secure a spot in the WTC final.
It will face New Zealand in two more Tests, in Pune and Mumbai, before heading to Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November.
WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PTC
|1
|India
|12
|8
|3
|1
|98
|68.06
|2
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.5
|3
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.56
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|4
|5
|0
|48
|44.44
|5
|England
|18
|9
|8
|1
|93
|43.06
|6
|South Africa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|28
|38.89
|7
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|5
|0
|33
|34.38
|8
|Pakistan
|9
|3
|6
|0
|28
|25.93
|8
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|18.52
(Updated till IND vs NZ 1st Test)
