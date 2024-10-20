How can India qualify for WTC final after losing against New Zealand in first Test?

India suffered an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. New Zealand chased a 107-run target within 28 overs on the final day.

Despite the defeat, India remains atop the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 68.06% points, while New Zealand moved to fourth with 44.44%.

India needs five wins from the remaining seven matches to secure a spot in the WTC final.

It will face New Zealand in two more Tests, in Pune and Mumbai, before heading to Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PTC 1 India 12 8 3 1 98 68.06 2 Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.5 3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56 4 New Zealand 9 4 5 0 48 44.44 5 England 18 9 8 1 93 43.06 6 South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89 7 Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 34.38 8 Pakistan 9 3 6 0 28 25.93 8 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(Updated till IND vs NZ 1st Test)