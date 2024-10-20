MagazineBuy Print

How can India qualify for WTC final after losing against New Zealand in first Test?

Despite the defeat, India remains atop the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 68.06% points, while New Zealand moved to fourth with 44.44%.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 12:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India leads the WTC points table despite the loss against New Zealand in first Test.
India leads the WTC points table despite the loss against New Zealand in first Test. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India leads the WTC points table despite the loss against New Zealand in first Test. | Photo Credit: PTI

India suffered an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. New Zealand chased a 107-run target within 28 overs on the final day.

Despite the defeat, India remains atop the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 68.06% points, while New Zealand moved to fourth with 44.44%.

India needs five wins from the remaining seven matches to secure a spot in the WTC final.

It will face New Zealand in two more Tests, in Pune and Mumbai, before heading to Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PTC
1 India 12 8 3 1 98 68.06
2 Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.5
3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4 New Zealand 9 4 5 0 48 44.44
5 England 18 9 8 1 93 43.06
6 South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89
7 Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 34.38
8 Pakistan 9 3 6 0 28 25.93
8 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(Updated till IND vs NZ 1st Test)

