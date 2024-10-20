Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Rain delays Karnataka vs Kerala start; Wet outfield forces Ruturaj Gaikwad to wait for ton vs Mumbai

- October 20, 2024 10:10Update from Ahmedabad
KS Bharat started the day with two boundaries in the first two overs, but after a failed reverse sweep against Gaja, caution seems to have struck him at last. Just three runs off the last two overs. GUJ 157/5.Abhishek Saini
- October 20, 2024 10:10Punjab begins second innings
Jaskaranvir Singh Paul and Abhay Choudhary open for Punjab in the 2nd innings against Madhya Pradesh. They have a 70-run lead to work with.
- October 20, 2024 10:05Start delayed at Mumbai vs Maharashtra
- October 20, 2024 09:59Once again, rain welcomes players at the Alur ground
- October 20, 2024 09:52Delhi brings up 50
Delhi has a large task ahead of it, but has started off well with Sanat Sangwan and Harsh Tyagi in the middle.
Delhi 50/0 (trails by 624 runs) vs Tamil Nadu
- October 20, 2024 09:38Tripura declares
Tripura declared at 377/8 as Meghalaya begins its chase to level the scores.
Meghalaya 16/0 (trails by 361 runs) vs Tripura
- October 20, 2024 09:27On Washington Sundar and him being a top-order batter
- October 20, 2024 09:15Here’s what the Shreyas Iyer, the 2024 IPL-winning skipper, said about Test cricket
- October 20, 2024 09:05Despite the rain spells, read how Karnataka and Kerala have gone about their match
- October 20, 2024 08:57Recap of Mumbai vs Maharashtra
- October 20, 2024 08:39Scores at Day 2 Stumps
Baroda 477/6 declared vs Services 74/2
Maharashtra 126 all-out & 142/1 vs Mumbai 441 all-out
Gujarat 367 all-out vs Andhra 137/5
Himachal Pradesh 52/0 (F/O) vs Rajasthan
Uttarakhand 325 all-out vs Hyderabad 244/5
Vidarbha 283 all-out vs Pondicherry 43/1
Punjab 277 all-out vs Madhya Pradesh 207 all-out
Haryana 431/9 vs UP
Chhattishgarh 578/7 vs Saurashtra
Tamil Nadu 649/5 vs Delhi 43/0
Jharkhand 417 all-out vs Railways 19/1
Mizoram 247 all-out & 32/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh 252 all-out
J&K 270 all-out vs Odisha 198/5
Assam 266 all-out vs Chandigarh 301/5
Sikkim 108 all-out & 50/3 vs Goa 367/4 declared
Tripura 346/6 vs Meghalaya
Nagaland 237 all-out & 88/2 vs Manipur 139 all-out
Bengal vs Bihar - Match yet to start
Kerala 161/3 vs Kerala
- October 20, 2024 08:31DEL vs TN - Day 2 Report
- October 20, 2024 08:29Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the 2nd round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.
