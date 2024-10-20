MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Rain delays Karnataka vs Kerala start; Wet outfield forces Ruturaj Gaikwad to wait for ton vs Mumbai

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Stay tuned for all the Day 3 LIVE updates from the Round 2 matches being played across different stadiums in the country.

Updated : Oct 20, 2024 10:11 IST

Team Sportstar
Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad in action on the Day 2 of Ranji match between Mumbai and Maharashtra at MCA BKC ground on Saturday.
Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad in action on the Day 2 of Ranji match between Mumbai and Maharashtra at MCA BKC ground on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad in action on the Day 2 of Ranji match between Mumbai and Maharashtra at MCA BKC ground on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the second round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.

  • October 20, 2024 10:10
    Update from Ahmedabad

    KS Bharat started the day with two boundaries in the first two overs, but after a failed reverse sweep against Gaja, caution seems to have struck him at last. Just three runs off the last two overs. GUJ 157/5.

    Abhishek Saini
  • October 20, 2024 10:10
    Punjab begins second innings

    Jaskaranvir Singh Paul and Abhay Choudhary open for Punjab in the 2nd innings against Madhya Pradesh. They have a 70-run lead to work with. 

  • October 20, 2024 10:05
    Start delayed at Mumbai vs Maharashtra
  • October 20, 2024 09:59
    Once again, rain welcomes players at the Alur ground
  • October 20, 2024 09:52
    Delhi brings up 50

    Delhi has a large task ahead of it, but has started off well with Sanat Sangwan and Harsh Tyagi in the middle.

    Delhi 50/0 (trails by 624 runs) vs Tamil Nadu

  • October 20, 2024 09:38
    Tripura declares

    Tripura declared at 377/8 as Meghalaya begins its chase to level the scores.

    Meghalaya 16/0 (trails by 361 runs) vs Tripura

  • October 20, 2024 09:27
    On Washington Sundar and him being a top-order batter

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: I always consider myself to be a top-order batter, says Washington Sundar after century against Delhi

    Washington Sundar’s century at No. 3 in Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy match against Delhi has again highlighted his potential as a top-order batter.

  • October 20, 2024 09:15
    Here’s what the Shreyas Iyer, the 2024 IPL-winning skipper, said about Test cricket

    Shreyas Iyer: Drive to play Test cricket is still there, or else I would have given a reason and sat out

    Ranji Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer discusses his recovery from back surgery, training regime, and aspirations for a Test comeback in 2024.

  • October 20, 2024 09:05
    Despite the rain spells, read how Karnataka and Kerala have gone about their match

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Heavy rain continues to spoil Karnataka vs Kerala contest

    Karnataka looks set to finish a second straight Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match with one point after multiple spells of heavy rain washed out two of the three sessions on day two of the contest against Kerala.

  • October 20, 2024 08:57
    Recap of Mumbai vs Maharashtra

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer scores 142 as Mumbai remains in firm control against Maharashtra

    Starting the day with a lead of nearly 100 runs, Mumbai continued its dominance with unbeaten Shreyas and Ayush Mhatre stitching together a 200-run partnership and the latter also scoring a century.

  • October 20, 2024 08:39
    Scores at Day 2 Stumps

    Baroda 477/6 declared vs Services 74/2

    Maharashtra 126 all-out & 142/1 vs Mumbai 441 all-out

    Gujarat 367 all-out vs Andhra 137/5

    Himachal Pradesh 52/0 (F/O) vs Rajasthan

    Uttarakhand 325 all-out vs Hyderabad 244/5

    Vidarbha 283 all-out vs Pondicherry 43/1 

    Punjab 277 all-out vs Madhya Pradesh 207 all-out

    Haryana 431/9 vs UP 

    Chhattishgarh 578/7 vs Saurashtra

    Tamil Nadu 649/5 vs Delhi 43/0

    Jharkhand 417 all-out vs Railways 19/1

    Mizoram 247 all-out & 32/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh 252 all-out

    J&K 270 all-out vs Odisha 198/5

    Assam 266 all-out vs Chandigarh 301/5

    Sikkim 108 all-out & 50/3 vs Goa 367/4 declared

    Tripura 346/6 vs Meghalaya

    Nagaland 237 all-out & 88/2 vs Manipur 139 all-out

    Bengal vs Bihar - Match yet to start

    Kerala 161/3 vs Kerala

  • October 20, 2024 08:31
    DEL vs TN - Day 2 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Washington, Pradosh tons render Delhi powerless, give Tamil Nadu an edge on Day 2

    B. Sai Sudharsan was dismissed after adding 11 runs to his overnight score of 202 but Washington and Pradosh swiftly reinforced Tamil Nadu’s advantage with a 92-run partnership off 150 deliveries.

  • October 20, 2024 08:29
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the 2nd round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. 

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Delhi /

Maharashtra /

Mumbai /

Andhra /

Gujarat

