India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST

IND vs PAK: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amarat. 

Updated : Oct 19, 2024 17:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Tilak Varma will lead the Indian side.
Tilak Varma will lead the Indian side. | Photo Credit: AFP
Tilak Varma will lead the Indian side. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amarat. 

  • October 19, 2024 17:39
    Groups

    Group A: Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Hong Kong China 

    Group B: India A, Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens), Oman, United Aram Emirates (UAE)

  • October 19, 2024 17:16
    A repeat of last year’s final

    Here’s how last year’s final panned out. Pakistan was crowned the champion after beating India by 128 runs. It was played in the ODI format last year but this time, it will be a T20 affair

    India A vs Pakistan A Highlights Emerging Asia Cup Final: PAK A wins by 128 runs, lifts second straight title

    India A vs Pakistan A: Follow the highlights, score and updates from the India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

  • October 19, 2024 17:10
    SQUADS

    India: Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar

    Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (c), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohmmad Imran Jnr, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Moqim, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan

  • October 19, 2024 16:59
    From 408/4 to 462 allout - India in trouble vs New Zealand

    The day four of the first Test between India and New Zealand came to a premature end due to bad light, followed by heavy rain. Click the link below to know what happened through the day: 

    IND vs NZ Highlights, Day 4 Stumps, 1st Test: Rain stops play; New Zealand needs 107 runs to win after India all out for 462

    IND vs NZ Live Score: Catch all the scores and match updates from Day 4 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Bengaluru on Saturday.

  • October 19, 2024 16:47
    Streaming/telecast info

    The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website

  India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST
Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
  India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST
  India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST
