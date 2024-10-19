- October 19, 2024 17:39Groups
Group A: Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Hong Kong China
Group B: India A, Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens), Oman, United Aram Emirates (UAE)
- October 19, 2024 17:16A repeat of last year’s final
Here’s how last year’s final panned out. Pakistan was crowned the champion after beating India by 128 runs. It was played in the ODI format last year but this time, it will be a T20 affair
- October 19, 2024 17:10SQUADS
India: Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar
Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (c), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohmmad Imran Jnr, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Moqim, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan
- October 19, 2024 16:59From 408/4 to 462 allout - India in trouble vs New Zealand
The day four of the first Test between India and New Zealand came to a premature end due to bad light, followed by heavy rain. Click the link below to know what happened through the day:
- October 19, 2024 16:47Streaming/telecast info
The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website
