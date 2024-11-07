 />
Champions League 2024-25: Lewandowski brace helps Barcelona thrash Crvena Zvezda 5-2

The win keeps Barcelona in sixth with nine points in four matches and in contention for direct qualification into the next round.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 03:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona's Polish forward #09 Robert Lewandowski (5L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
Barcelona’s Polish forward #09 Robert Lewandowski (5L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Polish forward #09 Robert Lewandowski (5L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored a goal in each half to help them secure a comprehensive 5-2 win at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Defender Inigo Martinez opened the scoring with a close-range header from a Raphinha free kick in the 13th minute, but Silas beat Barca’s aggressive offside trap to equalise with a tidy finish from a quick counter-attack 14 minutes later.

Lewandowski fired home a rebound from a Raphinha strike in the 43rd minute and extended Barca’s lead eight minutes into the second half with a first-time strike from a cross by Jules Kounde.

AS IT HAPPENED: Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona highlights

The French fullback also set up Raphinha for Barca’s fourth and gave his third assist in the 76th minute, putting the ball on a plate for Fermin Lopez to fire home Barca’s fifth from inside the box before substitute Milson reduced the deficit for the home side in the 84th.

The win lifted Barcelona to sixth place in the 36-team Champions League table with nine points, while Red Star languishes in the 35th spot with no points after four games.

