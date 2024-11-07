 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start; CZV v BAR; Score

CZV vs BAR: Follow the live score and updates from the Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona Champions League 2024-25 clash from the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia. 

Published : Nov 07, 2024 00:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona’s Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal (R) kicks the ball during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Crvena Zvezda and FC Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, on November 5, 2024.
Barcelona’s Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal (R) kicks the ball during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Crvena Zvezda and FC Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, on November 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal (R) kicks the ball during a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Crvena Zvezda and FC Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, on November 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

STARTING LINEUPS

BARCELONA

PREVIEW

Red Star Belgrade and Barcelona will meet in a Champions League 2024-25 clash at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade on Thursday.

Red Star is currently top of the Serbian Superliga standings and cruised to a 3-0 win against Vojvodina in their last league clash. Despite being the underdog, it would aim to continue the momentum.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, top of the La Liga standings, thrashed local rival Espanyol 4-1 in their last match in the league and is the favourite in this clash. However, playing away at a stadium where Red Star enjoys such strong home support, it would need to be wary of not getting complacent.

When and where will the Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona match kick-off?

The Red Star vs Barcelona Champions League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST, Thursday, November 7 at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

Where to watch the Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona match?

The Red Star vs Barcelona fixture will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed in the Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

Red Star Belgrade /

Barcelona /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out, INT v ARS, Score, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start; CZV v BAR; Score
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs BAN, 1st ODI: Nabi’s 84 and Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 92 runs
    Reuters
  4. Neymar expected to miss four to six weeks of action with hamstring injury, Al Hilal confirms
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start; CZV v BAR; Score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out, INT v ARS, Score, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch CZV v BAR in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch INT vs ARS in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League: Odegaard back in contention but Arsenal without Rice for Inter game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out, INT v ARS, Score, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start; CZV v BAR; Score
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs BAN, 1st ODI: Nabi’s 84 and Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 92 runs
    Reuters
  4. Neymar expected to miss four to six weeks of action with hamstring injury, Al Hilal confirms
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment