AFG vs BAN, 1st ODI: Nabi’s 84 and Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 92 runs

Mohammad Nabi’s 84 off 79 balls and Allah Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul led Afghanistan to a 92-run victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah on Wednesday in the first one-day international of a three-match series.

Chasing a mediocre 236, Bangladesh was bowled out for 143 as it lost its last eight wickets for 23 runs in Sharjah, which became the first venue to host 300 men’s international matches.

Afghanistan was reeling at 71-5 before captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (52) and Nabi lifted them to 235 in 49.4 overs.

Bangladesh cruised to 120-2 in the chase led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but it collapsed after Nabi broke the partnership.

Sharjah will also host the remaining two matches in the series.