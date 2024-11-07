STARTING LINEUPS
ARSENAL
PREVIEW
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will lock horns with Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan in a Champions League 2024-25 clash at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday.
Arsenal, fifth in the Premier League, will come into this match on the back of a 1-0 loss against Newcastle United and will want to bounce back with a win against the Nerazzurri.
Inter is second in the Serie A table and edged Venezia 1-0 in their last match and will look to continue its winning run.
Arsenal will be without Declan Rice because of injury for the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday but could welcome back captain Martin Odegaard after two months out.
When and where will the Inter vs Arsenal match kick-off?
The Inter vs Arsenal Champions League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 7 at the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan.
Where to watch the Inter vs Arsenal match?
The Inter Milan vs Arsenal Champions League fixture will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed in the Sony LIV app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Inter vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out, INT v ARS, Score, Preview
- Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start; CZV v BAR; Score
- AFG vs BAN, 1st ODI: Nabi’s 84 and Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 92 runs
- Neymar expected to miss four to six weeks of action with hamstring injury, Al Hilal confirms
- ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE