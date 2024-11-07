 />
Inter vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out, INT v ARS, Score, Preview

INT vs ARS: Follow live score and updates from the Inter vs Arsenal Champions League 2024-25 clash from the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. 

Updated : Nov 07, 2024 00:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal and Ethan Nwaneri (left) during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on November 05, 2024 in London Colney, England.
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal and Ethan Nwaneri (left) during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on November 05, 2024 in London Colney, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal and Ethan Nwaneri (left) during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on November 05, 2024 in London Colney, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

STARTING LINEUPS

ARSENAL

PREVIEW

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will lock horns with Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan in a Champions League 2024-25 clash at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal, fifth in the Premier League, will come into this match on the back of a 1-0 loss against Newcastle United and will want to bounce back with a win against the Nerazzurri.

Inter is second in the Serie A table and edged Venezia 1-0 in their last match and will look to continue its winning run.

Arsenal will be without Declan Rice because of injury for the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday but could welcome back captain Martin Odegaard after two months out.

When and where will the Inter vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Inter vs Arsenal Champions League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 7 at the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Where to watch the Inter vs Arsenal match?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal Champions League fixture will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed in the Sony LIV app and website.

