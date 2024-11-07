 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why was there a minute’s silence before Inter vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

A packed San Siro stood quietly, which ended with the referee blowing the whistle once, followed by applause from fans.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 01:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
General view of the Inter Milan fans inside the San Siro stadium.
General view of the Inter Milan fans inside the San Siro stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view of the Inter Milan fans inside the San Siro stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Arsenal witnessed a minute of silence before the match began on Tuesday.

A packed San Siro stood quietly, which ended with the referee blowing the whistle once, followed by applause from fans.

Why was there a minute’s silence before Inter and Arsenal?

The Champions League match between Inter and Arsenal had a minute’s silence in memory of the victims killed in the floods in Valencia.

Last week, an exceptional storm killed at least 218 people, almost all in the Valencia region, as well as leaving a trail of destruction. Valencia’s match against champion Real Madrid last Saturday was postponed, along with its first-round Copa del Rey tie at Parla Escuela.

People clear away debris at the Andalucia Cultural Association after flooding in Massanassa on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.
People clear away debris at the Andalucia Cultural Association after flooding in Massanassa on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

People clear away debris at the Andalucia Cultural Association after flooding in Massanassa on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

“UEFA will hold a moment of silence at all UEFA club competition matches this week in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and all those impacted in the region and beyond,” the European football body said in a statement.

Inter comes into the match after a 1-0 win against Venezia in the Serie A, while Arsenal lost 1-0 against Newcastle United in its last match in the Premier League.

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Arsenal /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter vs Arsenal LIVE score, INT 0-0 ARS, Champions League 24/25: Dumfries hits post early in the first-half, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start; CZV v BAR; Score
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs BAN, 1st ODI: Nabi’s 84 and Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 92 runs
    Reuters
  4. Neymar expected to miss four to six weeks of action with hamstring injury, Al Hilal confirms
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Why was there a minute’s silence before Inter vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why was there a minute’s silence before Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start; CZV v BAR; Score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter vs Arsenal LIVE score, INT 0-0 ARS, Champions League 24/25: Dumfries hits post early in the first-half, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch CZV v BAR in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter vs Arsenal LIVE score, INT 0-0 ARS, Champions League 24/25: Dumfries hits post early in the first-half, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start; CZV v BAR; Score
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs BAN, 1st ODI: Nabi’s 84 and Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 92 runs
    Reuters
  4. Neymar expected to miss four to six weeks of action with hamstring injury, Al Hilal confirms
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment