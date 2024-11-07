Why was there a minute’s silence before Inter vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Arsenal witnessed a minute of silence before the match began on Tuesday.
A packed San Siro stood quietly, which ended with the referee blowing the whistle once, followed by applause from fans.
Why was there a minute’s silence before Inter and Arsenal?
The Champions League match between Inter and Arsenal had a minute’s silence in memory of the victims killed in the floods in Valencia.
Last week, an exceptional storm killed at least 218 people, almost all in the Valencia region, as well as leaving a trail of destruction. Valencia’s match against champion Real Madrid last Saturday was postponed, along with its first-round Copa del Rey tie at Parla Escuela.
“UEFA will hold a moment of silence at all UEFA club competition matches this week in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and all those impacted in the region and beyond,” the European football body said in a statement.
Inter comes into the match after a 1-0 win against Venezia in the Serie A, while Arsenal lost 1-0 against Newcastle United in its last match in the Premier League.
Latest on Sportstar
- Inter vs Arsenal LIVE score, INT 0-0 ARS, Champions League 24/25: Dumfries hits post early in the first-half, match updates
- LIVE Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona updates, Champions League 24/25: Lineups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start; CZV v BAR; Score
- AFG vs BAN, 1st ODI: Nabi’s 84 and Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 92 runs
- Neymar expected to miss four to six weeks of action with hamstring injury, Al Hilal confirms
- ISL 2024-25 Points Table: FC Goa moves up to third spot after beating Punjab FC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE