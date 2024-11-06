 />
Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch CZV v BAR in UEFA Champions League?

CZV vs BAR: All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Red Star Belgrade and Barcelona at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia. 

Published : Nov 06, 2024 18:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona players warm up during a training session at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Barcelona players warm up during a training session at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Barcelona players warm up during a training session at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Red Star Belgrade and Barcelona will meet in a Champions League 2024-25 clash at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade on Thursday.

Red Star is currently top of the Serbian Superliga standings and cruised to a 3-0 win against Vojvodina in their last league clash. Despite being the underdog, it would aim to continue the momentum.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, top of the La Liga standings, thrashed local rival Espanyol 4-1 in their last match in the league and is the favourite in this clash. However, playing away at a stadium where Red Star enjoys such strong home support, it would need to be wary of not getting complacent.

When and where will the Red Star vs Barcelona match kick-off?

The Red Star vs Barcelona Champions League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST, Thursday, November 7 at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

Where to watch the Red Star vs Barcelona match?

The Red Star vs Barcelona fixture will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed in the Sony LIV app and website.

