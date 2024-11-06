RAJ vs HYD, Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad starts confidently against Rajasthan, skipper Rahul Singh Gahlaut scores half-century

Hyderabad coach Vineet Saxena stressed on the importance of building partnerships ahead of a Ranji Trophy ‘Elite Group B’ match against Rajasthan. His boys answered the call on Wednesday as the visitor, five down, looks well on its way to cross the average first-innings score of 287 in First-Class fixtures since 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

Abhirath Reddy and Tanmay Agarwal got Hyderabad off to a confident start, after the side opted to bat on a surface with an even smattering of grass.

However, the unheralded Kookna Ajay Singh ensured Rajasthan didn’t miss key spinners Manav Suthar (on India A duty) and Rahul Chahar (injured) as he dismantled the top-order—removing K Rohit Rayudu after sounding the death knell of the openers with his flighted left-arm spin.

Deepak Chahar, getting some shape and bowling to three slips and a gully in the early hours of Wednesday, got his first scalp in his 12th over with an ordinary length ball that saw the middle stump do a cartwheel to signal the end of Himateja Kodimala’s stay. Better late than never, Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda would have thought, before heaving a sigh of relief, as the dismissal ended a partnership that was just starting to look ominous.

A bit of miscommunication in the 57th over almost saw Rahul Radesh sell his captain Rahul Singh Gahlaut down the river as he refused to run a single. But the episode had no bearing on the momentum as the Rahuls whipped up a fifth-wicket stand worth 69 (144b) with an individual half-century for Singh Gahlaut to boot.

With the wickets easing up as the day wore on, Radesh and Singh Gahlaut eagerly waited to pounce on the odd loose ball after Tea before an Arafat Khan bouncer took the skipper by surprise. There were no more setbacks until Stumps was called at 5pm.