RAJ vs HYD, Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad starts confidently against Rajasthan, skipper Rahul Singh Gahlaut scores half-century

Hyderabad scored 261 for 5, including a half-century from skipper Rahul Singh Gahlaut, on the opening day of the ‘Elite Group B’ match against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 18:07 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
Hyderabad captain Rahul Singh Gahlaut plays a shot on the first day of the Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Hyderabad captain Rahul Singh Gahlaut plays a shot on the first day of the Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Hyderabad captain Rahul Singh Gahlaut plays a shot on the first day of the Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Hyderabad coach Vineet Saxena stressed on the importance of building partnerships ahead of a Ranji Trophy ‘Elite Group B’ match against Rajasthan. His boys answered the call on Wednesday as the visitor, five down, looks well on its way to cross the average first-innings score of 287 in First-Class fixtures since 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

Abhirath Reddy and Tanmay Agarwal got Hyderabad off to a confident start, after the side opted to bat on a surface with an even smattering of grass.

However, the unheralded Kookna Ajay Singh ensured Rajasthan didn’t miss key spinners Manav Suthar (on India A duty) and Rahul Chahar (injured) as he dismantled the top-order—removing K Rohit Rayudu after sounding the death knell of the openers with his flighted left-arm spin.

READ | RAJ vs HYD, Ranji Trophy: Unhappy with selection calls, Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda sat out of pre-match practice

Deepak Chahar, getting some shape and bowling to three slips and a gully in the early hours of Wednesday, got his first scalp in his 12th over with an ordinary length ball that saw the middle stump do a cartwheel to signal the end of Himateja Kodimala’s stay. Better late than never, Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda would have thought, before heaving a sigh of relief, as the dismissal ended a partnership that was just starting to look ominous.

A bit of miscommunication in the 57th over almost saw Rahul Radesh sell his captain Rahul Singh Gahlaut down the river as he refused to run a single. But the episode had no bearing on the momentum as the Rahuls whipped up a fifth-wicket stand worth 69 (144b) with an individual half-century for Singh Gahlaut to boot.

With the wickets easing up as the day wore on, Radesh and Singh Gahlaut eagerly waited to pounce on the odd loose ball after Tea before an Arafat Khan bouncer took the skipper by surprise. There were no more setbacks until Stumps was called at 5pm.

SCORES
Hyderabad – 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Lomror b Kookna 40, Abhirath Reddy b Kookna 21, K Rohit Rayudu lbw Kookna 21, Himateja Kodimala b Chahar 24, Rahul Singh Gahlaut c Kookna b Arafat 66, Rahul Radesh (batting) 43, Ajay Dev Goud (batting) 34;
Extras (b-4, lb-4, wd-1, nb-3): 12;
Total (for 5 wkts. in 88 overs): 261
Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-70, 3-95, 4-137, 5-206.
Rajasthan bowling: Chahar 17-4-53-1, Choudhary 15-4-32-0, Kookna 29-1-88-3, Arafat 11-1-28-1, Hooda 5-1-13-0, Zubair 8-1-27-0, Lomror 1-0-2-0, Garhwal 2-0-10-0.
Toss: Hyderabad.

