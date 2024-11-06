 />
Inter vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch INT vs ARS in UEFA Champions League?

INT vs ARS: All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Inter and Arsenal at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, facing, and his players attend a training session at London Colney, St Albans, England, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2024.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, facing, and his players attend a training session at London Colney, St Albans, England, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, facing, and his players attend a training session at London Colney, St Albans, England, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will lock horns with Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan in a Champions League 2024-25 clash at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal, fifth in the Premier League, will come into this match on the back of a 1-0 loss against Newcastle United and will want to bounce back with a win against the Nerazzurri.

Inter is second in the Serie A table and edged Venezia 1-0 in their last match and will look to continue its winning run.

Arsenal will be without Declan Rice because of injury for the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday but could welcome back captain Martin Odegaard after two months out.

When and where will the Inter vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Inter vs Arsenal Champions League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 7 at the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Where to watch the Inter vs Arsenal match?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal Champions League fixture will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed in the Sony LIV app and website.

Inter Milan /

Arsenal /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

