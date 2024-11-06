Champions League 2024-25: Lille maintains solid form after holding Juventus to 1-1 draw

Lille kept its composure to hold Juventus to a 1-1 home draw on Tuesday as the French side maintained its solid form in the group phase of the Champions League.

Jonathan David’s first-half opener for Lille was cancelled out by Dusan Vlahovic’s penalty after the interval, with both sides now on seven points from four games.

Bruno Genesio’s team, which beat Real and Atletico Madrid in its two previous outings, was under pressure throughout but another scintillating performance by keeper Lucas Chevalier helped it secure a point.

Juve next travels to Aston Villa before hosting Manchester City, while Lille’s schedule gets easier on paper as they face Bologna away and entertain Sturm Graz.

Lille was happy to cede possession but defended aggressively, and Juve took few risks in the opening stages.

The visitor thought it had an opener in the 24th minute, but Teun Koopmeiners’ effort was disallowed after Vlahovic was ruled to be offside in the build-up.

Genesio’s side converted its first clear chance three minutes later as David slotted the ball home at the end of a swift counter-attack after being set up by Edon Zhegrova’s defence-splitting pass.

Ten minutes before the break, Chevalier, who has been in superb form this season, made a sensational save to deny Vlahovic, whose half-volley on the turn was heading towards the top corner.

Koopmeiners had another effort disallowed in the 42nd as Kenan Yildiz was adjudged to be in an offside position before his cross found the Dutch midfielder.

Juve upped the pressure in the second half, but Chevalier pulled off two decisive saves in a matter of seconds to keep his team ahead.

There was nothing the Lille keeper could do, however, when Vlahovic took a penalty on the hour after Benjamin Andre had brought down Francisco Conceicao.

Zhegrova continued to be a thorn for the Juve defence, forcing Michele Di Gregorio into a good save in the 79th as Lille looked to capitalise on their limited chances.