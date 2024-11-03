India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: Ajaz dismisses Pant to NZ in control vs IND

Key Updates
- November 03, 2024 12:3023rd over
Glen Phillips continues. Ashwin gets on his front foot to defend the first two before driving on the up to long on for a single.
- November 03, 2024 12:27What do you think?
- November 03, 2024 12:19WPant falls!
Under 50 runs needed now. Ajaz Patel gets the ball now. Pant goes big straight away. Just about cleared the long on. FOUR!! Ajaz goes wider and Pant attempts a front foot defence. Misses the inside edge and lobs off the pad to Mitchell at first slip. New Zealand burns a review in hope of an edge. Full from Ajaz and Pant slog sweeps it. FOUR MORE!!
Seems like another bat pad chance. New Zealand is desperate and goes for a review again. Its the last one. And they get it right this time. Ajaz gets his fifer!
Rishabh Pant c †Blundell b Patel 64 (57b 9x4 1x6)
IND 107/7 in 22 overs
- November 03, 2024 12:12Second session begins!
Near certain we will have a result in this session. Maybe within an hour. Here we go. Washington restarts play with a single against Phillips. Five more singles added to India’s tally. Good over for the home team.
IND 98/6 in 21 overs
- November 03, 2024 11:32Lunch, Day 3
India just about hanging onto its hopes of pulling off a win here. And that is courtesy of Rishabh Pant’s masterclass which has continued undeterred by the collapse around him. India was 28 for five but Pant’s fifty has ensured India goes into the break with a foot in the door.
India needs 55 more with four wickets in hand. R. Ashwin yet to come out to bat.
- November 03, 2024 11:2750IND 92/6 in 20 overs
DROPPED! Washington slices his slog sweep. Conway is in action at deep mid wicket. He covers a lot of ground but can only get a hand to it. Ajaz denied his fifth wicket. A single to mid off on the second. FOUR! Pant pummels this through mid wicket. FOUR more! Another pull shot, this time behind square. 53 off 48 now! It’s been a one-man show from Pant here.
- November 03, 2024 11:234IND 81/6 in 19 overs
Phillips to Pant, FOUR! Ramps it past the keeper, its very fine and the fielder in the deep cannot cut it off. An appeal for lbw as the last delivery goes on straight. Denied by the umpire.
- November 03, 2024 11:19IND 77/6 in 18 overs
Pant clips a delivery on his pads from Phillips and gets a run. Washington sweeps, gets a single to get off the mark. Pant steps out but ends up defending, gets a single through the on side. Washington gets a short delivery, which he pulls for two runs.
- November 03, 2024 11:13IND 72/6 in 17 overs
Pant against Phillips. A top edge as Pant tries to sweep, no man at short fine leg and Pant survives. Washington is beaten on a defence. NZ goes up for a review for caught behind but it’s more is desperation. There’s daylight between bat and ball and NZ loses a review.
- November 03, 2024 11:08WIND 71/6 in 16 overs
Pant facing Ajaz. FOUR! Waits for the ball to turn into him and pulls it away through square leg. He pulls again but this time not quite in the gap, gets one run to mid wicket. WICKET! Jadeja falls! He tries to flick it on the up, gets an inside edge into his pad. Will Young grabs it at short leg.
Ravindra Jadeja c Young b Ajaz 6(22)
- November 03, 2024 11:024IND 66/5 in 15 overs
Pant on strike to Phillips, two runs. A reverse sweep that flies over the first slip. FOUR! A gift for Pant, on his pads and he sweeps this away past fine leg. He cuts the last ball to sweeper cover to keep the strike.
- November 03, 2024 10:58IND 59/5 in 14 overs
Ajaz to Pant, tries to step out but the bowler pulls the length back, taps back at the bowler. A single through fine leg on the third delivery with a reverse sweep. Jadeja gets an inside edge but the ball drops to short leg on a bounce.
- November 03, 2024 10:54IND 58/5 in 13 overs
Phillips to Pant, a single taken- through point. Jadeja flicks off his pads and takes another run, he wants a second too but is sent back by Pant. Pant goes aerial, chance of a catch but the ball falls short of long on, one run.
- November 03, 2024 10:49IND 55/5 in 12 overs
Ajaz to Pant. He gets a single to fine leg after missing a pull shot on the first delivery. Replays show the ball was going onto hit the stumps. A chance missed by NZ. Two more singles off the over.
- November 03, 2024 10:49IND 52/5 in 11 overs
Five runs from this Glenn Phillips over. Pant and Jadeja pick a single each to long on. Pant then drives and takes it past covers and completing two runs. A single to end the over.
- November 03, 2024 10:39IND 47/5 in 10 overs
Ajaz Patel continues. Jadeja taps one to deep mid wicket to get off the strike. Ajaz drags it back to Pant. Again beats the batter and the keeper. Four byes.
- November 03, 2024 10:34IND 41/5 in 9 overs
Pant is unbothered. He now jumps out of the crease to crash Phillips for a four straight down the ground. Now he brings out a sweep shot. FOUR MORE!! Just two runs from the rest of the over though.
- November 03, 2024 10:28WAnother wicket!
Full toss from Ajaz and Sarfaraz sweeps it right to Rachin Ravindra at deep square. COLLAPSE!!!
Sarfaraz Khan c Ravindra b Patel 1 (2b 0x4 0x6)
IND 31/5 in 8 overs
- November 03, 2024 10:19WJaiswal departs!
Two left-handers in the middle and Latham turns to Glen Phillips for some off spin. Slides one into Jaiswal and it pops to Mitchell at first slip. Umpire gives it out. Jaiswal reviews. There is no inside edge. But ball tracking shows that it is hitting the stumps.
Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Phillips 5 (16b 0x4 0x6)
IND 28/4
- November 03, 2024 10:14WAjaz Patel again!
Kohli’s stint is short-lived. Ajaz sticks to a leg stump line and it drifts away just enough to kiss Kohli’s outside edge for Mitchell to take a low catch at first slip.
Virat Kohli c Mitchell b Patel 1 (7b 0x4 0x6)
A leg side delivery evades new batter Pant and Blundell. Four byes. Unbothered by the chaos around him, Pant steps out and launches a six straight down the ground. Pressure? What pressure?
IND 28/3 in 6 overs
- November 03, 2024 10:07IND 18/2 in 5 overs
Another over for Henry. Short from the pacer. Pulled away for a single by Jaiswal. Kohli is the new batter for India. He gets off the mark with a single to the leg side.
- November 03, 2024 10:04BAjaz strikes!
Shubman Gill is the new batter. He attempts a sweep against Ajaz and misses it. Goes for it again. Nails it this time. Just a single though. On the pads to Jaiswal. Pushed away for a single by Jaiswal.
Ajaz keeps it outside the off stump. Gill decides to leave it. But it is the arm ball. Clips the top of the off stump.
Shubman Gill b Patel 1 (4b 0x4 0x6)
- November 03, 2024 09:57WRohit falls!
Henry continues. Another easy single for Rohit. Jaiswal looks to be leaning on his defence for the time being.
Back of a length from Henry and Rohit looks to go over the top. Top edge and Phillips takes a neat catch at short mid wicket.
Rohit Sharma c Phillips b Henry 11 (11b 2x4 0x6)
- November 03, 2024 09:534IND 11/0 in 2 overs
Ajaz Patel straight away. Rohit defends the first one off the front foot. Now the reverse sweep. Right off the middle. FOUR!! Rohit gathers an easy single to the leg side.
- November 03, 2024 09:47India begins chase!
Henry with the ball and Jaiswal on strike. Defends the first ball with ease. Pushes one off the pads to get of the strike to kick start the chase. Henry nips one back into Rohit. Hits him on the front pad. New Zealand thinks they got their man. But the umpire is unmoved. Rohit decides to take the aggressive route. Opens up and slams one over mid on for a four.
IND 6/0 in 1 over
- November 03, 2024 09:36WNZ all-out!
First run of the day, off the bat of O’Rourke. Leading edge from Ajaz Patel and it floats over the head of Kohli and lands safely. Jadeja zones in and Ajaz looks to clear mid wicket. Easy catch for Akash Deep.
Ajaz Patel c Akash Deep b Jadeja 8 (23b 0x4 1x6)
India needs 147 runs to win!
- November 03, 2024 09:33NZ 171/9 in 45 overs
Ashwin up against Ajaz Patel. Beats his outside edge twice. And again. Maiden over.
- November 03, 2024 09:31Third day begins!
Jadeja gets the day underway. Fires a yorker in first up. Spins one past O’Rourke’s outside edge next.
NZ 171/9 in 44 overs
- November 03, 2024 09:04Most 10-wicket hauls for India in Tests
Anil Kumble - 8
R. Ashwin - 8
Harbhajan Singh - 5
Kapil Dev - 2
Irfan Pathan - 2
Ravindra Jadeja - 2
- November 03, 2024 08:37Chasing at Wankhede - No walk in the park
Only five teams have ever secured wins while pursuing totals in the fourth innings here. India’s only successful chase here was worth 51 runs against England, which came all the way back in 1984.
- November 03, 2024 08:30Shubman Gill press conference
Shubman Gill scored 90 runs in the first innings and led India’s effort to wipe out New Zealand’s first innings total. Here is what he had to say on his batting:
- November 03, 2024 08:23Spin it to win it
Out of the 29 wickets in this contest, only three went to the pacers. In fact, Mohammed Siraj is yet to bowl a single over in New Zealand’s second essay. Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, is one wicket away from completing a 10fer.
- November 03, 2024 08:20Bowlers rule the roost
The bowlers have dominated the proceedings at Wankhede over the two days. Fourteen wickets fell on the first day, and 15 on the second. As the pitch continues to deteriorate, the third might bring similar yields for the bowlers.
- November 03, 2024 08:13Day 2 report
- November 03, 2024 08:11Welcome to Day 3!
A very good morning to all! India needs 1 wicket to bundle out New Zealand which leads by 143 runs at the moment. Despite the modest looking total, it might not be a straightforward chase for Rohit & Co. given the turn and bounce on offer.
Very likely that this will be the final day of action in this three-match series.
