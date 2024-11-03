India vs New Zealand LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: Ajaz dismisses Pant to NZ in control vs IND

Pant falls!

Under 50 runs needed now. Ajaz Patel gets the ball now. Pant goes big straight away. Just about cleared the long on. FOUR!! Ajaz goes wider and Pant attempts a front foot defence. Misses the inside edge and lobs off the pad to Mitchell at first slip. New Zealand burns a review in hope of an edge. Full from Ajaz and Pant slog sweeps it. FOUR MORE!!

Seems like another bat pad chance. New Zealand is desperate and goes for a review again. Its the last one. And they get it right this time. Ajaz gets his fifer!

Rishabh Pant c †Blundell b Patel 64 (57b 9x4 1x6)

IND 107/7 in 22 overs