India vs New Zealand: Time to take you all out for a spin! 

New Zealand’s spinners tore through India’s formidable batting order, achieving a landmark 3-0 sweep in the Test series.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 13:40 IST - 0 MINS READ

Satish Acharya
New Zealand’s spinners dismantled India’s vaunted batting lineup to secure a historic 3-0 Test series clean sweep.
New Zealand’s spinners dismantled India’s vaunted batting lineup to secure a historic 3-0 Test series clean sweep. | Photo Credit: SATISH ACHARYA
infoIcon

New Zealand’s spinners dismantled India’s vaunted batting lineup to secure a historic 3-0 Test series clean sweep. | Photo Credit: SATISH ACHARYA

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

