New Zealand dismissed India for 121 runs to win the third Test match by 25 runs in Mumbai on Sunday and completed 3-0 whitewash.
The Kiwis’ defence of 146 runs was the second-lowest total defended in India in the longest format. India defending 107 runs against Australia in 2004 is the record for the lowest.
Ajaz Patel starred for the visiting side, picking 11 wickets in the match to orchestrate the collapse of India’s batting. New Zealand also became the first team to clean sweep a series with three games or more in India.
Lowest totals defended in India in Tests
- 107 - India vs Australia (2004)
- 147 - New Zealand vs India (2024)
- 170 - India vs South Africa (1996)
- 188 - India vs Australia (2017)
- 188 - India vs New Zealand (1969)
