Can India qualify for WTC final after loss to New Zealand in Mumbai? - qualification scenarios explained

India suffered a shocking 3-0 Test series defeat at home to New Zealand, with the Black Caps sealing a historic clean sweep with a 25-run win in Mumbai on Sunday.

The defeat means India dropped to second in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a percentage of 58.33 after 14 matches. Australia is on top with 62.50, followed by Sri Lanka at third 55.56.

Before the series against New Zealand, India seemed to be in a strong position to reach the WTC final, which will be played at Lord’s next summer. But the series defeat to the Kiwis has put India’s final aspirations in doubt.

What does India need to do to qualify for the WTC 2023-2025 final next year?

India next heads to Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma’s men will need to win at least four of the five matches there to secure a spot in the WTC Final without relying on other teams’ results.

If it fails to achieve this, India will have to depend on favourable outcomes from other series, particularly those involving the other contenders. Sri Lanka, for example, will play both Australia and South Africa in this WTC cycle, and those results will directly impact India’s chances of reaching its third straight WTC final.