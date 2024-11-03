MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Can India qualify for WTC final after loss to New Zealand in Mumbai? - qualification scenarios explained

The defeat means India dropped to second in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a percentage of 58.33 after 14 matches. Australia is on top with 62.50, followed by Sri Lanka at third 55.56.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 13:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma speaks to the team during the third Test against New Zealand.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma speaks to the team during the third Test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma speaks to the team during the third Test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

India suffered a shocking 3-0 Test series defeat at home to New Zealand, with the Black Caps sealing a historic clean sweep with a 25-run win in Mumbai on Sunday.

The defeat means India dropped to second in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a percentage of 58.33 after 14 matches. Australia is on top with 62.50, followed by Sri Lanka at third 55.56.

Before the series against New Zealand, India seemed to be in a strong position to reach the WTC final, which will be played at Lord’s next summer. But the series defeat to the Kiwis has put India’s final aspirations in doubt.

What does India need to do to qualify for the WTC 2023-2025 final next year?

India next heads to Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma’s men will need to win at least four of the five matches there to secure a spot in the WTC Final without relying on other teams’ results.

If it fails to achieve this, India will have to depend on favourable outcomes from other series, particularly those involving the other contenders. Sri Lanka, for example, will play both Australia and South Africa in this WTC cycle, and those results will directly impact India’s chances of reaching its third straight WTC final.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Australia /

ICC World Test Championship /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Can India qualify for WTC final after loss to New Zealand in Mumbai? - qualification scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: New Zealand beats India by 25 runs to complete series clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC 2023-25 Points Table updated after IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India drops to second after 25-run loss against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Why was Rishabh Pant given out after New Zealand’s DRS appeal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA secures more regular-season games in Mexico with expansion in mind
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Can India qualify for WTC final after loss to New Zealand in Mumbai? - qualification scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC 2023-25 Points Table updated after IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India drops to second after 25-run loss against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Why was Rishabh Pant given out after New Zealand’s DRS appeal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: When was the last time India suffered a clean sweep in a Test series?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most 10-wicket haul for India in Tests: Ravindra Jadeja moves to fourth place with 10-fer during IND vs NZ 3rd Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Can India qualify for WTC final after loss to New Zealand in Mumbai? - qualification scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ LIVE score, 3rd Test Day 3: New Zealand beats India by 25 runs to complete series clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC 2023-25 Points Table updated after IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India drops to second after 25-run loss against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Why was Rishabh Pant given out after New Zealand’s DRS appeal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA secures more regular-season games in Mexico with expansion in mind
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment