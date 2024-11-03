MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Why was Rishabh Pant given out after New Zealand’s DRS appeal?

Pant seemed discontent with the decision, which was given not out on field and overturned by the TV umpire after New Zealand used a DRS.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 12:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day three.
India’s Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day three. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day three. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rishabh Pant was given out on 64 against Ajaz Patel during day three of the third Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter seemed discontent with the decision, which was given ‘not out’ on field and overturned by the TV umpire after New Zealand used the Decision Review System (DRS).

Pant stepped out to Ajaz, but with the delivery pitched short, he tried to defend it at the last moment. The ball turned, hit his pad and popped up for Tom Blundell to collect the catch.

The UltraEdge showed a spike but Pant argued that it was caused due to his bat hitting the pad. The TV umpire, however, saw another spike when the ball was next to the bat and adjudged him out. There was also a minor deflection in the trajectory of the ball after it crossed the bat which might have affected the TV umpire’s decision.

Pant’s counterattacking half-century came to India’s rescue after it was reduced to 28 for five, and was steering it to the target of 147. After his fall, India was left at 106 for seven, still 41 away from the target.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his discontent with the decision, after the game.

“If there is no conclusive evidence, then the decision has to be with the on-field umpire. I don’t know how the decision was overturned since the umpire had given him not out,” said Rohit.

Related Topics

Rishabh Pant /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysian MotoGP 2024: Bagnaia wins at Sepang, takes championship battle with Martin to last race of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Why was Rishabh Pant given out after New Zealand’s DRS appeal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: New Zealand beats India by 25 runs to complete series clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand: Time to take you all out for a spin! 
    Satish Acharya
  5. WTC 2023-25 Points Table updated after IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India drops to second after 25-run loss against New Zealand, Australia goes top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: New Zealand beats India by 25 runs to complete famous 3-0 sweep
    Reuters
  2. IND vs NZ: New Zealand records joint-biggest away Test series win against India
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: New Zealand defends second-lowest total in Tests in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Can India qualify for WTC final after loss to New Zealand in Mumbai? - qualification scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC 2023-25 Points Table updated after IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India drops to second after 25-run loss against New Zealand, Australia goes top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysian MotoGP 2024: Bagnaia wins at Sepang, takes championship battle with Martin to last race of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Why was Rishabh Pant given out after New Zealand’s DRS appeal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3: New Zealand beats India by 25 runs to complete series clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand: Time to take you all out for a spin! 
    Satish Acharya
  5. WTC 2023-25 Points Table updated after IND vs NZ 3rd Test: India drops to second after 25-run loss against New Zealand, Australia goes top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment