IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Why was Rishabh Pant given out after New Zealand’s DRS appeal?

Rishabh Pant was given out on 64 against Ajaz Patel during day three of the third Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter seemed discontent with the decision, which was given ‘not out’ on field and overturned by the TV umpire after New Zealand used the Decision Review System (DRS).

Pant stepped out to Ajaz, but with the delivery pitched short, he tried to defend it at the last moment. The ball turned, hit his pad and popped up for Tom Blundell to collect the catch.

The UltraEdge showed a spike but Pant argued that it was caused due to his bat hitting the pad. The TV umpire, however, saw another spike when the ball was next to the bat and adjudged him out. There was also a minor deflection in the trajectory of the ball after it crossed the bat which might have affected the TV umpire’s decision.

Pant’s counterattacking half-century came to India’s rescue after it was reduced to 28 for five, and was steering it to the target of 147. After his fall, India was left at 106 for seven, still 41 away from the target.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his discontent with the decision, after the game.

“If there is no conclusive evidence, then the decision has to be with the on-field umpire. I don’t know how the decision was overturned since the umpire had given him not out,” said Rohit.