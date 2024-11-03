LIVE Barcelona vs Espanyol updates, La Liga 2024-25: Starting line-ups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start for Barca; Kick-off at 8:45 PM IST

PREVIEW

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said his team was in high spirits after its thumping win at Real Madrid and had turned its attention to derby rival Espanyol, but the German said all sport should be suspended due to the deadly floods in Valencia.

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend to establish a six-point lead in La Liga but its city rival Espanyol is 20 points behind and languishing in 17th place, a point above the relegation zone.

Barcelona holds an impeccable record in the fixture, which has often been one-sided and has not lost against Espanyol in its last 26 league encounters.

“We always prepare well for the next game. After the celebrations, we focus on the next game. We work on what we want tomorrow. It’s a very long game in the league and we focus on the next game,” said Flick.

With second-placed Real Madrid’s game at Valencia postponed due to the floods, Barcelona can provisionally extend its lead to nine points.