LIVE Barcelona vs Espanyol updates, La Liga 2024-25: Starting line-ups out; Yamal, Lewandowski start for Barca; Kick-off at 8:45 PM IST

BAR vs ESP: Follow the live score and updates of the La Liga 2024-25 clash between Barcelona and Espanyol from the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Updated : Nov 03, 2024 20:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Barcelona's Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal takes part in a training session.
Barcelona's Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal takes part in a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Barcelona's Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal takes part in a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the La Liga 2024-25 clash between Barcelona and Espanyol from the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

  • November 03, 2024 20:24
    Head-to-Head Record!

    Previous meetings: 216


    Barcelona wins: 126


    Draws: 46


    Espanyol wins: 44

  • November 03, 2024 20:02
    An incredible gesture!
  • November 03, 2024 19:36
    Espanyol starting line-up!
  • November 03, 2024 19:33
    Barcelona starting line-up!
  • November 03, 2024 19:14
    PREVIEW

    Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said his team was in high spirits after its thumping win at Real Madrid and had turned its attention to derby rival Espanyol, but the German said all sport should be suspended due to the deadly floods in Valencia. 


    Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend to establish a six-point lead in La Liga but its city rival Espanyol is 20 points behind and languishing in 17th place, a point above the relegation zone. 


    Barcelona holds an impeccable record in the fixture, which has often been one-sided and has not lost against Espanyol in its last 26 league encounters. 


    “We always prepare well for the next game. After the celebrations, we focus on the next game. We work on what we want tomorrow. It’s a very long game in the league and we focus on the next game,” said Flick. 


    With second-placed Real Madrid’s game at Valencia postponed due to the floods, Barcelona can provisionally extend its lead to nine points.

