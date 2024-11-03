MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona extends lead at top with 3-1 win against Espanyol

With second-place Real Madrid not in action after its game at Valencia was called off because of the devastating floods in the region, Hansi Flick’s side stretched its lead on the champion to nine points.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 22:57 IST , Barcelona

AFP
FC Barcelona’s Raphinha celebrates scoring their second goal.
FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their second goal.
infoIcon

FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their second goal.

Dani Olmo struck twice for Barcelona on his first start after an injury absence as it beat local rival Espanyol 3-1 on Sunday to move nine points clear at the top of La Liga.

With second-place Real Madrid not in action after its game at Valencia was called off because of the devastating floods in the region, Hansi Flick’s side stretched its lead on the champion.

Raphinha netted in between Olmo’s goals as Barcelona racked up a three-goal lead by the 31st minute at the Olympic stadium.

Javi Puado pulled one back as Espanyol fought hard to avoid a derby pummeling in the second half, with the visitors scoring three disallowed goals.

Barcelona has started life under Flick in sensational form and after beating Bayern Munich and Real Madrid last week, earned its 10th win in 11 La Liga matches with a devastating first-half display.

AS IT HAPPENED: Barcelona vs Espanyol highlights

Olmo started for the first time since mid-September and was heavily involved from the start.

The former RB Leipzig playmaker headed over and had a shot saved by Joan Garcia, who also denied teenage star Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old Spain international crafted the first goal with a delicious pass using the outside of his boot, which Olmo dispatched with an explosive finish.

Brazilian winger Raphinha lofted the second over Garcia when Marc Casado, who has established himself at the base of the midfield, produced a fine pass, which split Espanyol’s defence wide open.

Jofre Carreras pulled one back for Espanyol but it was disallowed for offside in the build-up, as Barcelona’s high defensive line continued to work to good effect.

Olmo added his second with a powerful low drive from the edge of the box after Alejandro Balde teed him up.

Robert Lewandowski, La Liga’s top goalscorer this season, could not get in on the action with Garcia saving his curling effort and Barcelona was frustrated in attack in the second half as neighbour Espanyol, 17th, battled well.

Alvaro Tejero had another goal disallowed for offside against Jofre, and Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena made a stunning save to deny Puado.

Eventually, Puado found the net from Carlos Romero’s cross and then had another goal ruled out himself as the ball had gone out of play before being crossed to him.

Ansu Fati also found the net for Barcelona in stoppage time but it too was disallowed for offside.

