Barcelona vs Espanyol LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

Barcelona holds an impeccable record in the fixture, which has often been one-sided and has not lost against Espanyol in its last 26 league encounters.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 13:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona’s coach Hansi Flick (L) and Barcelona’s Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal talk during a training session.
Barcelona’s coach Hansi Flick (L) and Barcelona’s Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal talk during a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s coach Hansi Flick (L) and Barcelona’s Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal talk during a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said his team was in high spirits after its thumping win at Real Madrid and had turned its attention to derby rival Espanyol, but the German said all sport should be suspended due to the deadly floods in Valencia.

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend to establish a six-point lead in La Liga but its city rival Espanyol is 20 points behind and languishing in 17th place, a point above the relegation zone.

Barcelona holds an impeccable record in the fixture, which has often been one-sided and has not lost against Espanyol in its last 26 league encounters.

“We always prepare well for the next game. After the celebrations, we focus on the next game. We work on what we want tomorrow. It’s a very long game in the league and we focus on the next game,” said Flick.

With second-placed Real Madrid’s game at Valencia postponed due to the floods, Barcelona can provisionally extend its lead to nine points.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Barcelona:  Pena(GK); Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Espanyol: Garcia(GK); El Hilali, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Olivan; Tejero, Kral, Gragera, Carreras; Puado, Veliz

When will the Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
The Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 08:45 PM IST on October 3, Sunday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The game will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

